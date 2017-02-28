How to get the hottest looks from the Oscars red carpet for less

From thigh-high slits to long-sleeved gowns, we couldn't help but fall in love with the trends on the 2017 Oscars red carpet — and now, we want to try them ourselves!
Costume designer Mandi Line, from the new E! show "The Arrangement," shares just how to re-create those looks for your everyday life.
Viola Davis, Alicia Vikander, more: Oscars best red carpet looks and trendsPlay Video - 6:39
Taraji P. Henson
We couldn't get enough of Taraji P. Henson's sleek Oscars look! The "Hidden Figures" actress slayed the red carpet with her navy, off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. To copy the star's dramatic look, look for a floor-length gown with a deep V-neckline.
ABS by Allen Schwartz V-Neck Gown, $425, Bloomingdale's
RELATED: See all the best-dressed stars at the Oscars
Dakota Johnson
Long sleeves were a big trend on the red carpet, with big-name stars like Jessica Biel, Chrissy Teigen and Dakota Johnson all rocking the look. The "Fifty Shades Darker" actress went for a more vintage vibe with a silky fabric and golden hue. To make the look feel more modern, find a silky dress with a wrap dress effect.
Gold Metallic Long Sleeve Plunge Wrap Maxi Dress, $81, Missguided
RELATED: Is it lucky to wear gold on Oscar night?
Felicity Jones
The "Star Wars: Rogue One" star sported a lovely and feminine look on the red carpet. This ballerina-esque look can easily be re-created with a simple yet elegant tea-length tulle dress.
Gillian Tulle Dress, $380, BHLDN
RELATED: Red carpet remix! Aee the hottest Oscars looks re-imagined
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron brought glamour to the red carpet with a pleated metallic fabric and thigh-high slit. This Halston style mimics the easy-going, '70s flair.
Metallic Jersey Gown With Twist, $395, Halston