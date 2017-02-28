How to get the hottest looks from the Oscars red carpet for less

share tweet pin email

From thigh-high slits to long-sleeved gowns, we couldn't help but fall in love with the trends on the 2017 Oscars red carpet — and now, we want to try them ourselves!

Costume designer Mandi Line, from the new E! show "The Arrangement," shares just how to re-create those looks for your everyday life.

Taraji P. Henson

We couldn't get enough of Taraji P. Henson's sleek Oscars look! The "Hidden Figures" actress slayed the red carpet with her navy, off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. To copy the star's dramatic look, look for a floor-length gown with a deep V-neckline.

ABS by Allen Schwartz V-Neck Gown, $425, Bloomingdale's

Dakota Johnson

Long sleeves were a big trend on the red carpet, with big-name stars like Jessica Biel, Chrissy Teigen and Dakota Johnson all rocking the look. The "Fifty Shades Darker" actress went for a more vintage vibe with a silky fabric and golden hue. To make the look feel more modern, find a silky dress with a wrap dress effect.

Gold Metallic Long Sleeve Plunge Wrap Maxi Dress, $81, Missguided

Felicity Jones

The "Star Wars: Rogue One" star sported a lovely and feminine look on the red carpet. This ballerina-esque look can easily be re-created with a simple yet elegant tea-length tulle dress.

Gillian Tulle Dress, $380, BHLDN

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron brought glamour to the red carpet with a pleated metallic fabric and thigh-high slit. This Halston style mimics the easy-going, '70s flair.

Metallic Jersey Gown With Twist, $395, Halston