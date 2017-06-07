Shopping for jeans? Here are the 8 best places to buy online

Summer is a perfect time to shop for a denim refresh.
Whether you’re looking for basic skinnies, on-trend denim or fashion-forward cropped flares, the key is finding a flattering fit and a style that speaks to you. But don’t despair if you’re overwhelmed by all the options. TODAY Style is sharing our shopping secrets below.
Read on for the best sites to scour when you’re on the hunt for new jeans. And since there's nothing better than same-day delivery, we've included Amazon's top 10 best-selling jeans, so you can click "add to cart" without wasting any time. Happy shopping!
1. Shopbop
For top-quality denim, Shopbop is a great bet. The massive e-tailer even has a “denim boutique” dedicated to on-trend blues. We always gravitate toward their selection of Levi’s and Blank Denim, but the shop has everything you could imagine from brands like Citizens of Humanity and Rag & Bone to One Teaspoon and Madewell.
Pro tip: This is a great, go-to site for maternity jeans!
Blank Denim The Classic Skinny Jeans, $88, Shopbop
Levi’s 501 Skinny Jeans, $98, Shopbop
Cheap Monday The Tight Jeans, $75, Shopbop
Free People Patchwork Skinny Jeans, $98, Shopbop
How to wear cropped jeans: Your burning fashion questions answeredPlay Video - 3:52
How to wear cropped jeans: Your burning fashion questions answeredPlay Video - 3:52
2. Zara
We used to rely on Zara mostly for fun tops, but over the past few years, the fast fashion chain’s denim selection has become really great. We especially like their ripped jeans and boyfriend styles, but if you’re looking to try out a trend (like floral embroidery or pearl beading) this is a perfect place to start your experiment. Zara always delivers when it comes to novelty pieces.
Mid-rise jeans with pearl beads, $50, Zara
High-rise straight fit jeans with slits, $50, Zara
Slouchy Jeans with floral embroidery, $50, Zara
High-rise ripped jeans, $50, Zara
3. Target
Between designer collaborations and an elevated fashion styles, Target is always at the top of our list for cool clothes at great prices. Their selection of jeans is inclusive of all sizes and just on-trend overall. Whenever we wear our Target denim, without fail, we get tons of compliments.
Who What Wear Women’s Frayed Edge Denim Crop, $35, Target
Ava & Viv Women’s Plus Size Boyfriend Jeans, $35, Target
Denizen from Levi’s Women’s Modern Skinny Jeans, $28, Target
Who What Wear Women’s Plus Size Light Wash Embroidered Jeans, $40, Target
We love our favorite department stores for the broad range of brands they carry. But finding those brands at a deep discount? Even better. At Saks Off Fifth, we’ve often discovered really well-made and great-fitting jeans at a fraction of the normal cost. Once you know a brand works well on you, it’s worth checking out this marked-down retailer for both basic and on-trend jeans.
J Brand Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans, $45, Saks Off Fifth
Frame Denim Le High-Rise Flared Jeans, $60, Saks Off Fifth
Calvin Klein Jeans Colorblock Five-Pocket Jeans, $35, Saks Off Fifth
Joe’s Olivia Cropped Flare Jeans with Knee Slits, $50, Saks Off Fifth
5. ASOS
With plus-size, maternity, tall and petite sizes and dozens of favorite brands (like Mango, New Look and Oasis and their own collections), ASOS is basically a one-stop-shop for good fashion. Though the styling on the site skews young, we think this retailer has denim that will work for anyone and everyone. If ASOS isn’t already on your radar, it’s time to check it out!
ASOS Curve Ridley Skinny Jean, $40, ASOS
Mango 2 Tone Denim Jean, $64, ASOS
New Look Vintage Ripped Mom Jeans, $45, ASOS
Junarose Skinny Jeans, $51, ASOS
6. H&M
For cool-girl jeans at unbeatable prices, H&M is the undisputed best. These jeans may only last a season or two, but sometimes that’s all you need. It’s especially great for women who tend to fluctuate sizes or like to buy new, trendy styles each year.
Boyfriend Slim Low Jeans, $35, H&M
Straight Cropped Jeans, $35, H&M
Uni Jean 2, $40, H&M
Skinny High Ankle Jeans, $20, H&M
See the hottest denim style trends (and Dylan's husband as a model!)Play Video - 4:19
See the hottest denim style trends (and Dylan's husband as a model!)Play Video - 4:19
7. Gap
Before designer denim became all the rage, savvy women looked to Levi’s and Gap for relaxed, comfortable denim. Now both brands are back in spotlight and doing what they do best: making great jeans that women love to wear. We go to the Gap for everything — from jeggings and skinnies to straight and boyfriend styles. And we love that every pair of jeans costs under $100.
Mid Rise Twist-Seam True Skinny Ankle Jeans, $38, Gap
Washwell High Rise Real Straight Jeans, $42, Gap
Mid Rise Embroidery Best Girlfriend Jeans, $90, Gap
Mid Rise Destructed Boyfriend Jeans, $80, Gap
8. Amazon
Amazon carries a wide range of brands, styles and sizes. Take your pick from the top 10 best-selling styles below.
1. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Women's Skinny Jean, $20, Amazon
2 .Hybrid & Co. Women's Butt Lift Super Comfy Stretch Denim Skinny Yoga Jeans, $17-25, Amazon
3. Levi's Women's 529 Curvy Bootcut Jean, $20-45, Amazon
4. Hybrid & Co. Women's Butt Lift Super Comfy Streatch Denim Capri Jeans, $12-22, Amazon
5. Levi's Women's Slimming Skinny Jean, $30-55, Amazon
6. Lee Women's Missy Classic Fit Monroe Straight Leg Jean, $19-98, Amazon
7. Vibrant Women's Classic High Waist Denim Skinny Jeans, $25-60, Amazon
8. Baifern Women's Ripped Denim Long Jeans, $14-16, Amazon
9. Orlain Women's High Waist Ripped Hole Washed Distressed Short Jeans, $16-23, Amazon
10. Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jean, $23-55, Amazon