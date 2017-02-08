share tweet pin email

Olivia Wilde just went platinum!

The actress, 32, debuted a blond, chin-length bob on Instagram with the caption, “Oh what’s up, BLONDE LIFE.”

Oh what's up, BLONDE LIFE 🤘 A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

She showed off her flirty cut and color in a second photo, channeling Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry.

Wannabe Debbie Harry wannabe. A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:41am PST

There must be a memo going around about blond hair, because more and more celebrities are jumping on the bandwagon. Katy Perry, Carly Rae Jepsen and “Girls” star Allison Williams have each debuted bleach-blond styles recently.

RELATED: Allison Williams is almost unrecognizable as a blonde — see the pics!

We’re used to seeing Wilde with flowing, brunette locks, but this isn't her first time on the light side.

Back in 2003, she rocked beach-y waves and a golden glow at the premiere party for her Fox drama, "Skin."

Giulio Marcocchi / Getty Images Olivia Wilde attends the "Skin" premiere party on Oct. 13, 2003.

By 2007, Wilde had switched back to warm brunette, on display here at the Hollywood premiere of the crime thriller "Alpha Dog."

Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images Back in black, Wilde attends the "Alpha Dog" premiere in 2007.

RELATED: Katy Perry now has platinum blond hair! See her bold look

Wilde pulled her lighter, auburn waves into pretty ponytail for a luncheon in Beverly Hills on Sept. 24, 2009.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images Olivia Wilde arrives at Variety's 1st Annual Power of Women Luncheon on Sept. 24, 2009.

She sported stunning bangs at a charity event in Beverly Hills on Jan. 13, 2011.

Toby Canham / Getty Images With wavy hair and boho bangs, Wilde attends the BVLGARI fundraiser benefiting Save The Children and Artists For Peace on Jan. 13, 2011.

RELATED: Little Olivia Wilde looks adorable in this throwback pick: ‘Props to my parents’

In January 2012, she chopped her long waves into a playful, shoulder-length crop and swooped her bangs to the side.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images It's a short and sweet hairstyle in 2012 for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

And in April 2012, she was back to the blonde life.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images Olivia Wilde attends the "DeadFall" premiere with a blond 'do and sideswept bangs.

But by December 2012, she had returned to her trusty, brunette shade, which she showed off here at a benefit concert in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Olivia Wilde attends the "12-12-12" concert to aid the victims of Hurricane Sandy on Dec. 12, 2012 in New York City

Wilde sported longer waves with coppery highlights — along with her growing baby bump — at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards. She and her husband, comedian Jason Sudeikis, welcomed their son, Otis, in 2014. She gave birth to their second child, Daisy, last October.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images In a slinky green gown, Wilde poses on the red carpet after the Golden Globe Awards in 2014.

RELATED: Tough mother! Olivia Wilde shares intense post-workout selfie

Wilde was still a brunette at the 2016 Oscars, when she swept up her long hair into a gorgeous, braided updo.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images Wilde rocks a romantic updo at the Oscars in 2016.

Basically, we're wild about Wilde as a brunette, a blonde and everything in between!