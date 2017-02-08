Olivia Wilde just went platinum!
The actress, 32, debuted a blond, chin-length bob on Instagram with the caption, “Oh what’s up, BLONDE LIFE.”
She showed off her flirty cut and color in a second photo, channeling Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry.
There must be a memo going around about blond hair, because more and more celebrities are jumping on the bandwagon. Katy Perry, Carly Rae Jepsen and “Girls” star Allison Williams have each debuted bleach-blond styles recently.

We’re used to seeing Wilde with flowing, brunette locks, but this isn't her first time on the light side.
Back in 2003, she rocked beach-y waves and a golden glow at the premiere party for her Fox drama, "Skin."
By 2007, Wilde had switched back to warm brunette, on display here at the Hollywood premiere of the crime thriller "Alpha Dog."
Wilde pulled her lighter, auburn waves into pretty ponytail for a luncheon in Beverly Hills on Sept. 24, 2009.
She sported stunning bangs at a charity event in Beverly Hills on Jan. 13, 2011.
In January 2012, she chopped her long waves into a playful, shoulder-length crop and swooped her bangs to the side.
And in April 2012, she was back to the blonde life.
But by December 2012, she had returned to her trusty, brunette shade, which she showed off here at a benefit concert in New York City.
Wilde sported longer waves with coppery highlights — along with her growing baby bump — at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards. She and her husband, comedian Jason Sudeikis, welcomed their son, Otis, in 2014. She gave birth to their second child, Daisy, last October.
Wilde was still a brunette at the 2016 Oscars, when she swept up her long hair into a gorgeous, braided updo.
Basically, we're wild about Wilde as a brunette, a blonde and everything in between!