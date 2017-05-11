Olivia Wilde gets a short, black bob — see the new look

share tweet pin email

Olivia Wilde has gone to the dark side!

The actress showed off a dramatic, chin-length bob on Instagram with the caption, “Dark times call for dark hair.”

Dark times call for dark hair. #1984play A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on May 10, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

She also included a plug for the new Broadway adaptation of George Orwell’s “1984,” in which she will star alongside British actor Tom Sturridge and Broadway veteran Reed Birney.

We’re not sure if her raven hair is a temporary look for the play, which begins previews on May 18. But in any case, the color is the perfect fit for “1984,” which imagines humanity’s dark, dystopian future.

This is just the latest drastic hair change for Wilde, 33, who debuted ultra-blond locks back in February.

Oh what's up, BLONDE LIFE 🤘 A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

The actress let her platinum strands grow out over the spring, showing off her natural brunette shade on Instagram last month — along with a subtle hashtag shout-out to "1984."

Except when it rules. #doublethink A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Apr 13, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

Around the same time she also shared a photo of herself with (mostly) blond hair, edging closer to the super-short crop she debuted this week.

She’s living proof that a cute bob can move effortlessly from casual to evening.

Noam Galai / Getty Images Olivia Wilde was still rocking blond hair at the Broadway premiere of "A Doll's House, Part 2" in New York City on April 27.

We’ll have to wait and see if Wilde sticks with her dark locks after "1984" wraps up. But in the meantime, we’ll be refreshing her Instagram page for more pics of the chic look!

