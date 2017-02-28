share tweet pin email

Nicole Kidman beautifully shut down the Oscars red carpet with one of our favorite dresses Sunday night — but did you notice how she elegantly transformed the look halfway through the ceremony?

Her stunning Armani Prive gown, covered in delicate beading from halter to hem, featured delicate, crisscrossing straps covered in shimmering beads. The gown's sophisticated silhouette was the perfect complement to such exquisite detail.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images Nicole Kidman before...

That made it even more noticeable when she changed up the backside and turned those same straps into a traditional halter. Only Nicole Kidman could leave us coveting the dress in both versions!

Christopher Polk / Getty Images ...and Nicole Kidman after.

We decided to investigate. Was this a choice made by design, or did some fateful accident initiate the dress' conversion?

Kidman's dress remained in its original construction through most of the night, until some unsuspecting tourists found themselves in the front row at the Academy Awards. Being the incredibly gracious celebrity that she is, Kidman offered a hug to several members of the group, and during one moment the left strap appears to have detached from the gown's side.

Chris Pizzello / AP Note the difference in the straps.

Just moments later, however, she hugged a woman from the group and the straps appeared to be perfectly in place.

Her adorable husband, country music star Keith Urban, recorded the entire thing and posted the video to Instagram with the caption, "It's ALL about the audience !!!!!!" Clearly, Urban couldn't contain his excitement!

It's ALL about the audience !!!!!! - KU #Oscars A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:28am PST

Watching the video, there's really no way to tell whether or not the dress had broken. After all, Kidman's an old pro at making any sticky situation look effortless.

For what it's worth, she absolutely rocks it both ways!