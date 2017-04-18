share tweet pin email

Nick Viall, is that really you?

We barely recognized the recent “Bachelor” on “Dancing with the Stars” last night. He shaved his signature beard for a Disney-inspired performance with his pro partner, Peta Murgatroyd.

You can’t play Pinocchio, a young wooden puppet, when you have scruffy facial hair!

Eric McCandless / ABC Nick seems happy with his new look.

Viall warned us beforehand that he’d changed his appearance for the show. “Going with the boyish shave ... fully embracing Pinocchio,” he captioned a photo of his clean-shaven face.

Going with the boyish shave..fully embracing Pinocchio tomorrow night 🤥. A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

He wore a beard during his run on “The Bachelor” this winter and was seen with it as recently as a few days ago.

Fun in the sun with this flower 🌺 #coachella #boohoousa A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

His fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, loved the beard. (She did accept his marriage proposal, after all.) Fingers crossed that she’s OK with his new look.

Though they faced elimination on last night’s “Dancing with the Stars,” Viall and Murgatroyd advanced in the competition, giving us at least one more week to get used to his bold transformation.

