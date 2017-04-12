News anchor fights back after shamed for wearing same blouse — 4 months apart

share tweet pin email

Women apparently can't win when it comes to what they wear to work.

A female television anchor in Australia got singled out by a newspaper for wearing a blouse — four months after she wore it the first time. Yet, her male co-anchor once wore the same suit every day for an entire year and no one batted an eye.

Journalist Lisa Wilkinson, 57, was the subject of a Daily Mail article that pointed out this week a maroon floral blouse she previously wore – back in early December last year.

Wilkinson, who co-hosts the other Today show, took to social media to respond.

“I am soooo busted!! Seems I've been seen hosting a breakfast TV show in the same blouse "with a strategic cutout above the bust" just four months apart,” she wrote on Instagram and Facebook posts. “Like, personally, I'd sack me!!

She also took aim at the article in a post on Huffington Post Australia where she made fun of the apparent fashion crime she committed.

“Yes, dang that dastardly, eagle-eyed investigative team at the Daily Mail had already gone and blown my fashion recycling cover!” she wrote. “As they so accurately and exclusively reported in breaking news yesterday morning, shortly after our show went to air, the top in question was one I had worn on air BEFORE.”

After doing the math, she estimated she originally wore the blouse “about 125 outfits ago."

"I know. What WAS I thinking?” she quipped.

Wilkinson’s colleagues immediately came to her defense by taking turns donning the same blouse, even the men.

In Wilkinson's essay, she pointed out the double standard for women and men in her industry. She noted her co-anchor, Karl Stefanovic, wore the same blue suit on air every day for a whole year. He did so after noticing how much Wilksinon and other female colleagues caught flak for their appearance and wanted to see if anyone would catch on to what he wore. No one did.

"Women are judged much more harshly and keenly for what they do, what they say and what they wear," Stefanovic said at the time.