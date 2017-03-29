22 award-winning beauty products for a fresh spring look

share tweet pin email

It took more than eight months of testing and hours upon hours of analyzing each product, but the NewBeauty magazine editors have officially picked 114 winners for their annual Beauty Choice Awards.

From skin care picks to the latest and greatest hair and makeup buys, here are some of the best products to shop right now.

Skin care

1. Neocell Collagen Beauty Builder Tablets, $18, CVS

This beauty secret gives you better skin from the inside out. It has been clinically studied to increase skin hydration and help sustain collagen levels in the body.

2. Lumene Valo Glow Boost Essence, $25, Ulta

The benefits of vitamin C are endless, and this essence oil leaves you with skin that's brighter than you could ever imagine.

3. Epionce Lytic Gel Cleanser, $53, Amazon

You know your cleanser is doing a good job when you can feel it working. Thanks to its key ingredient, exfoliating lytic acid, this product gives that satisfaction.

4. StriVectin High-Potency Wrinkle Filler, $59, Ulta

This product immediately smooths fine lines and wrinkles around your eyes, mouth and forehead while also softening the look of deep-set wrinkles over time.

5. Tan Towel Face Tan, $30, Ulta

It's tough to find the perfect self-tanner, but these user-friendly towelettes check all the boxes: You won't be left with streaks or an orange mess, just a youthful glow.

6. Neostrata SKIN ACTIVE Triple Firming Neck Cream, $84, Neostrata

Firm up slack skin and ease stubborn age spots with this collagen-boosting, amino-acid-rich cream.

7. Bio-Oil, $13, Target

From stretch marks and dehydrated skins to aging and scars, this oil infuses skin with rich moisturizers to hydrate and treat some of the most frustrating skin problems.

8. Nutrafol for women, $88, Nutrafol

Deemed a "hair Nutraceutical," these botanical supplements yield thicker hair by decreasing the body's levels of the hormone cortisol, which is known to weaken strands.

9. RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, $110, Nordstrom

Good brows can make your look, but bad brows can definitely ruin it. Apply this vitamin-rich formula nightly to condition brows so they are bolder and more defined.

10. Eminence Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant, $48, Eminenstore.com

Chock-full of strawberries and rhubarb, just add water or cleanser to this nature-inspired, finely grained exfoliant for one of the most relaxing cleansing experiences.

11. Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, $25, Laneige

Some Korean beauty products, like this one, become instant crazes once they hit U.S. soil. Layer this mask on before hitting the sack to lock in moisture for better skin.

12. Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser, $18, Glossier

This pH-balanced, creamy gel cleanser is in a league of its own. It's super gentle, yet still manages to get your skin really clean.

Makeup

13. Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm, $17, Sephora

Part lipstick, part lip balm, this must-have makeup product is loaded with mango and shea butter, which helps provide that comfortably soft and smooth feel.

14. Colorescience Sunforgettable Loose Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50, $64, Sephora

For those of you who stray from using SPF because you don't like the white cast it can leave behind, this portable, brush-on powder formula will become your new best friend.

15. Jane Iredale PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation, $42, Jane Iredale

So light and finely milled, this powder is free of talc and other pimple-causing culprits. The pressed mineral makeup doesn’t get lodged in pores and leaves skin looking virtually flawless.

16. Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $23, Sephora

This mascara gives you a perfectly deep and intense black color for a fun night out.

17. Skyn Iceland Plumping Lip Gels, $9, Ulta

A sheet mask for your lips? Sign us up! This one has a berry scent, feels cool on contact and reveals a fuller looking pout in 10 minutes.

18. RèVive Masque de Volume Sculpting and Firming Mask, $185, Nordstrom

It’s never been so easy to get skin that looks plumper, tighter and brighter. Yes, it's super-duper expensive, but it'll look like you had a professional facial in just 10 minutes.

Hair care

19. Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray, $28, Nordstrom

Waking up each morning is hard enough, but with this spray, you can skip the time spent fussing with your hair. It creates the perfectly carefree, textured volume without all the hassle.

20. Potion 10 Miracle Styling Potion, $20, Ulta

You can use this all-in-one salon brand styling cream for either wet or dry hair. It does anything from detangling to de-frizzing, giving you a soft and shiny result.

Nail polish

21. Zoya Nail Polish, $10, Amazon

This natural polish gives an eco-friendly solution while still maintaining a long-lasting and beautiful color on your nails.

Perfume

22. Pinrose Parfum Petal Packs, 25 for $30, Pinrose

These Pinrose fragrance towelettes have 12 different scents to choose from. Each day you can try out a new single-use pads that is perfect for traveling or a quick freshen up.