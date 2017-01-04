You'll be amazed how easy it is to re-create this zigzag nail art

share tweet pin email

Looking for a playful design for a fun night out? Look no further!

The zigzag pattern of this design uses your own unpolished nail as an accent color to create a carefree vibe. The bold, graphic design can be amped up with bold colors, like sunshine yellow, or toned down with a more neutral color, like an opaque white.

And the best part about this look? If your color chips a little, you can play it off as being part of the design!

For more gorgeous nail art tricks and tips, check out the rest of our A-Z nail "GIF"-tionary.

The experts at Paintbox showed us how to re-create this party-perfect look at home using simple tools and a bottle of our favorite polish. Check out the step-by-step guide below to get the look yourself!

Z is for … Zigzag

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

1. Prep the nail and apply base coat.

2. Use a size 1 detail brush to outline a triangular shape on the side of each nail.

Pro tip: It doesn’t have to be perfect — you’ll have the opportunity to clean it up later.

3. Fill in the two outer triangles with polish using the brush included in the bottle. Leave the remaining space blank with the nail showing through.

4. Use the detail brush to perfectly define the triangular shape on each nail.

5. Apply top coat and allow polish to dry thoroughly.