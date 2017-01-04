Remember spin art? Here's the how to re-create the look on your nails

share tweet pin email

You may have played with a kaleidoscope as a kid, relishing in the rays of light, exploding into tons of epic colors.

This phenomenon is now being reimagined as nail art. Similar to what you may have seen when looking through that kaleidoscope, these symmetrical and colorful patterns make a bold, almost other-worldly statement. It's sleek and sophisticated, but also shows you aren't afraid to have some fun with your look. If you are into the new wave bend of the retro '80s style, this nail art would be a perfect accent.

Check out TODAY's A-Z nail "GIF"-tionary for more at-home nail art ideas.

The experts at Paintbox in New York City shared the easiest tutorial with TODAY for creating this kaleidoscope look on your own at home. No nail tech required!

K is for ... Kaleidoscope

1. Prep the nail and apply base coat. Allow to dry.

2. Paint nails with a fun hue. We went for a bold green with Essie's "Off Tropic."

2. Apply nail adhesive glue and allow to dry until it turns clear, or about 30 seconds.

3. Remove the protective backing of nail transfer foils (usually amber in color) with alcohol.

Pro tip: For the best results, use 3-4 varieties of colors in jewel tones.

RELATED: See why mirror nail polish is the internet's new beauty obsession

4. Press foil onto nail where desired.

Pro tip: You can reapply adhesive if you want to layer the foils.

5. Paint on top coat and allow to dry! More of a pastels girl? Try iridescent nails instead.