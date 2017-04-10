share tweet pin email

Like the weather or your wardrobe, your skin’s needs change from winter to spring. TODAY Style talked to industry insiders to get their product recommendations to help you transition to the new season.

1. Olay Micro-Sculpting Cream with SPF 30, $24, Target



“Skin tends to be drier due to cold weather and needs extra hydration. While in the warmer months, skin hold moisture better, but needs extra protection from the sun. I recommend Olay Micro-Sculpting Cream with SPF 30 as it delivers a dose of hydration and has SPF 30, so it protects skin from harmful rays. It’s lightweight and packed with antioxidants, which help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” says Michiko Boorberg, a celebrity hair and makeup artist, whose clients include Ashley Graham, Denise Bidot and Ginta Lapiņa.

2. Burt’s Bees Radiance Body Lotion, $8, Target



“I think a good body lotion is so important coming into spring. I love Burt’s Bees Radiance Body Lotion because it nourishes skin with lots of lovely moisturizers and vitamins, and also gives skin a gorgeous shimmering glow — perfect for enhancing bare arms and legs,” says Lou Dartford, a celebrity makeup artist, whose clients include Birdy and Tinie Tempah.

3. Schmidt's Bergamot + Lime Natural Deodorant, $5, Target



“Deodorant is key as we enter spring and the temperature starts to rise. It can be easy to reach for a conventional formula, but I prefer natural. Schmidt's Bergamot + Lime Natural Deodorant is a great choice because it uses essential oils to keep you fresh. And I love the citrus scent,” says Dartford.

4. S.W. Basics Rosewater Spray, $13, Target



“Rosewater is extremely soothing and hydrating, which is exactly what skin needs after harsh winter weather leading into spring. Unlike many conventional rosewater sprays, S.W. Basics contains no additives or synthetics. It’s just pure, undiluted, steam-distilled, organic rosewater. I keep a bottle in my kit to hydrate and prep the skin before makeup and keep another in my set bag to refresh my clients' skin throughout the day,” says Suzy Gerstein, a celebrity makeup artist, whose clients include Leighton Meester, Christy Turlington and Julie Bowen.

First Aid Beauty

“I regularly recommend First Aid Beauty’s daily facial cleanser to my patients. It’s pH-balanced and packed with antioxidants to scavenge damaging free radicals, while gently removing dirt and makeup. I also love it because it’s a creamy, non-soap cleanser, which makes it more mellow on the skin so it doesn't strip natural oils,” says Dr. Bobby Buka, a celebrity dermatologist in New York City.

6. Garnier SkinActive Clean+ Blackhead Eliminating Scrub, $6, Target



“Just like you spring clean your home, you should do the same to your skin. The first step is to remove dead skin with a good exfoliator. My personal favorite is this Garnier scrub. The charcoal draws out impurities, while the microbeads deeply cleanses and leaves skin smooth,” says Brandy Gomez-Duplessis, a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with Queen Latifah, Viola Davis and Ellie Goulding.

7. Aveeno Clear Complexion Daily Moisturizer, $14, Target



“The transition from one season to another is hard on the skin — particularly for those with blemish-prone complexions. This non-comedogenic moisturizer is formulated with glycerin to hydrate, soy to tone and salicylic acid to fight breakouts," says Dr. Debra Jaliman, a celebrity dermatologist in New York City.

8. Dove Shower Foam Shea Butter with Warm Vanilla Foaming Body Wash, $6, Walmart



“This foam formula contains nourishing shea butter and hydrating glycerin. And it’s lighter than regular body wash, which makes it great to use as we transition into spring,” says Dr. Jaliman

9. Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion Aloe Soothe, $3.50, Target



“This soothing lotion contains aloe, which is anti-inflammatory, as well as micro droplets of Vaseline for hydration. Since legs can be extra dry coming out of the winter months, this is a great product to have on hand,” says Dr. Jaliman.

10. Avene Thermal Spring Water, $18.50, Walgreens



“As we move into spring, we begin to spend more time doing outdoor activities. One of my favorite products to soothe skin — before and after activities — is Avene Thermal Spring Water. It’s infused with mineral salts, trace elements and silicates to soften and calm skin. It’s easy to use, hypoallergenic and one or two sprays helps to keep skin hydrated and healthy all day long,” says Dr. Mark H. Schwartz, a celebrity plastic surgeon in New York City.

11. CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, $15, Target



“Cold weather is notorious for stripping skin of its natural oils, which are essential for maintaining moisture. As we leave the winter behind, I recommend my patients use a lightweight moisturizer to keep skin hydrated during the transition. This moisturizing lotion has just the right balance of ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help restore and maintain the skin's protective barrier. It also has broad spectrum SPF 30, which is increasingly important as we enter the warmer months,” says Dr. Schwartz.