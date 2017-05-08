share tweet pin email

For the first time ever, MTV opened their annual film awards to a whole new group of categories for TV. The newly minted MTV Movie and TV Awards brought even more celebrities to the red carpet and made for an incredible night of wild moments ... and even wilder fashion choices.

The show, hosted by "Workaholics" star Adam DeVine, kicked off with a tribute to "Beauty and the Beast" that brought down the house. The live-action Disney re-make took home the award for movie of the year and Emma Watson took home the best actor award for her portrayal as Belle. After totally nailing every look on her whirlwind press tour for the film, it's no surprise that Watson looked absolutely perfect last night.

Emma Watson

Richard Shotwell / AP Emma Watson poses in the press room after taking home the golden popcorn.

The actress chose an edgy dress from Australian brand Kitx with one sheer sleeve and quarter-sized sequins draped in an asymmetrical pattern throughout the bodice and skirt.

Millie Bobby Brown

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP - Getty Images "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown goes for a fashion-forward look.

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown took home the award for best actor in a show and her sweet speech was a highlight of the night. Her killer outfit was also a bright point on the red carpet. The 13-year-old actress wore a white sequined Calvin Klein shift dress with a matching pair of white cowboy boots.

Taraji P. Henson

C Flanigan / Getty Images Cookie would be proud of this glamorous get-up!

Taraji P. Henson represented the best of movies and TV at the show, and she ultimately took home the best hero award for her portrayal of Katherine Johnson in "Hidden Figures." As usual, she shut down the red carpet in a golden Pucci frock fit for a queen.

Hailee Steinfeld

Jordan Strauss / AP The "Most Girls" singer slayed in the best possible way.

Hailee Steinfeld was on hand to sing and and dance as Belle in the show's opening number, but it was her purple Fausto Puglisi minidress that had us mesmerized! The embellished number featured dramatic, ab-baring cutouts and the star paired the look with sleek silver pumps.

