Mother's Day Steals and Deals: Totes, necklaces, body care and more

Jill’s Steals and Deals contains great deals offered by retailers to TODAY viewers.

Please click on the following website links to be directed to the offers from the companies we featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about these details, please contact with the retailers making the offers.

Neither Jill Martin nor TODAY profits from these recommendations or from sales — we’re just looking to help you find the very best deals. The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Prices below do not include any fees or shipping or handling.

Stationery Studio

Retail price: $130

Discount price: $39

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSTUDIO

(To purchase the collection, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Stationery Studio is offering their stationery collection at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

It’s all about color! Brighten her Mother’s Day with our fun, colorful stationery collections.

Each collection of 45 flat note cards includes an assortment of 3 different spring inspired paper colors. Includes your choice of personalization in raised ink and 45 blank white envelopes.

The collection arrives in an elegant gift box.

Also available in all white or all ivory collections.

Guaranteed delivery by Mother's Day.

Stationery Studio says their product will arrive within two-three weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $9.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $130 product for $39, click here.

Have a question? Contact: todayshow@thestationerystudio.com.

Hector "Kerka" Moreno / AYRES Beauty

Retail price: $122

Discount price: $37

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY70

(To purchase the beauty collection, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

AYRES Beauty is offering their body gift set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Treat yourself to AYRES Beauty's 6-piece luxury body care gift sets.

Choose from four of their best selling collections: Midnight Tango (Signature warm and sensual aroma), Pampas Sunrise (Sweet Citrus aroma), Patagonia (Fresh and Serene aroma) and Sweet Nostalgia (Floral aroma)

Each set includes: Body Lotion 12 fl oz., Shower Cream 12 fl oz., Body Butter 6.75oz., Body Polish 6.75 oz., Bar Soap 6.35oz. and Hand Cream 1.4oz.

AYRES Beauty products are all natural and made with pure essential oils. All products are 100 percent made in the USA. They are Paraben free and propylene glycol free and naturally derived. No animal testing.

AYRES Beauty says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $10.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $122 product for $37, click here.

Have a question? Contact: deals@ayresbeauty.com.

B-low the Belt

Retail price: $165

Discount price: $34

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: LOVETODAY

(To purchase the clutch, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Below the Belt is offering their clutches at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The love clutch complete with wristlet is made of leather and has LOVE spelled out in metal letters and comes in 7 colors.

Choose from the following colors: Red, black, navy, gray, gold, bronze and cognac.

Kendall Jenner and Amal Clooney are big fans of the brand.

Below the Belt says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $7.00. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $165 product for $34, click here.

Have a question? Contact: today@b-lowthebelt.com.

MB York

Retail price: $65

Discount price: $20

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYMBYORK

(To purchase the kit, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

MB York is offering their eyeshadow kit at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

This eye shadow kit created by celebrity makeup artist MB York includes 6 shadows, 3 brushes and a foolproof diagram.

It works on all skin types, colors and tones for expert application.

MB York says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $6.00. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $65 product for $20, click here.

Have a question? Contact mbyorkbeauty@gmail.com.

PureFiber Loungewear

Retail price: $104

Discount price: $26

Percent discount: 70 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYLOUNGE

(To purchase the set, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Pure Fiber is offering their loungewear at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Each super soft loungewear set includes an elbow-sleeve top and matching pants made of 100 percent organic cotton Jersey Knit.

The top has a v-neckline and Kimono-style sleeves and the bottoms have a covered elastic waistband with a drawstring to adjust fit to your waist so it’s incredibly comfortable.

Lightweight knit is wonderful for hot to cool weather and perfect for sleep or lounge.

Available in black, purple, navy, ecru, grey and sand.

Pure Fiber says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $7.50. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $104 product for $26, click here.

Have a question? Contact: custserv@pure-fiber.com.

Miriam Merenfeld Jewelry

Retail price: $150

Discount price: $29.99

Percent discount: 80 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYJEWELRY

(To purchase the necklace, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Miriam Merenfeld is offering their necklaces at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Treat yourself, a family member or a friend to jewelry that sends a message.

These best-selling necklaces feature initials, good luck charms and so much more.

Choose from the following six options:

Good Luck Elephant Necklace

Lucky Four Leaf Clover Necklace

Love Arrow Necklace

Wish Bone Necklace

Crescent Moon Necklace

Heart Initial Necklace

All of the necklaces have 925 sterling silver charms with 18K gold filled chains, proudly made in the USA.

These make a beautiful and meaningful Mother’s Day gifts!

Miriam Merenfeld says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $5.99. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $150 product for $29.99, click here.

Have a question? Contact: info@miriammerenfeld.com.

Oliveve

Retail price: $350

Discount price: $89

Percent discount: 76 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYTOTE

(To purchase the tote, click on one of the two links above. Enter the discount code on the landing page and click enter. From there, you’ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Oliveve is offering their handbags at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The Zoe tote is made from pebble cowhide leather and has a removable shoulder strap so that you can wear the tote cross body.

Choose from five different colors: Black, navy, camel, grey and sand.

Oliveve says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $10.95. All sales are final. For more information and to buy the $350 product for $89, click here.

Have a question? Contact info@oliveve-deals.com.

*Important Editor’s Note*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products’ websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

