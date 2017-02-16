share tweet pin email

The most striking photo in this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue may not even be one of the magazine’s scenic shoots. (Though Kate Upton does look amazing on the cover, as usual.)

The photo that's really standing out to some is actually in an ad for Lane Bryant’s Cacique swim line, featuring model Denise Bidot.

Coming in hot: our ad feat. @denisebidot in the @si_swimsuit issue that just hit newsstands. #ThisBody #WCW A post shared by Lane Bryant (@lanebryant) on Feb 15, 2017 at 10:06am PST

Notice that it’s not retouched; you can clearly see stretch marks on Bidot’s stomach.

“My confidence ... inspired by #ThisBody,” the ad proclaims. Inspiring indeed.

Bidot has been all about spreading the message that “there is no wrong way to be a woman,” no matter what you look like. The Lane Bryant ad falls right in line with her campaign.

RELATED: Model Denise Bidot aims to empower women with new mission

“Loving this new image and how real it is. Thank you @lanebryant for loving my body, stretch marks and all,” she wrote on Instagram when she shared another photo from the shoot.

The ad isn’t the only example of body positivity in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, on newsstands now.

RELATED: Christie Brinkley poses for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue with her daughters — at 63!

Ashley Graham appears in an ad campaign for swimwear brand Swimsuits For All that includes everyday women representing different body shapes.

Don’t miss a beat. 🎶 #AshleyGrahamxSwimsuitsForAll just dropped and it’s hotter than ever. Shop sizes 6-22 via the link in our bio. @theashleygraham A post shared by Swimsuits For All (@swimsuitsforall) on Feb 10, 2017 at 7:57am PST

RELATED: Ashley Graham models alongside everyday women in new Sports Illustrated issue

It comes just a year after Graham made history as the magazine’s first plus-size cover girl.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Kate Upton: 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover feels 'really special' Play Video - 2:40 Kate Upton: 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover feels 'really special' Play Video - 2:40

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.