Meet the teens who won prom — with these insane suits

This group of high school seniors may not remember every detail of their prom, but they'll always remember the suits.

Looking to do something different for their last prom, a group of 10 teens at Saint Joseph Catholic School in Madison, Mississippi, left a lasting impression by each wearing showstopping suits featuring everything from leopard print to Pac-Man.

And it wasn't just their fellow students who appreciated the bold styles. Pictures of the guys wearing the eye-catching suits — posted by senior Nick Louvier, who was dressed in an American flag theme — were a hit on social media.

"We wanted to do something that people would remember,'' Louvier told TODAY. "Everyone was coming up to us shaking our hands and telling us how good we looked."

The friends found the suits on the website for the company Shinesty, which aims to bring customers "the most outlandish collection of clothing the world has ever seen."

"We just wanted to do something that would stand out and brighten up people's day,'' senior Taylor Lyle told TODAY. "We thought Shinesty was a perfect fit for what we wanted to do"

Lyle wore an outfit more suited for Madison, Wisconsin, than Mississippi, featuring a Green Bay Packers theme.

"I'm a huge Green Bay Packers fan,'' he said. "Once I saw the Packers suit, I knew it was calling my name."

His favorite team even took notice.

Other suits worn by the group to the prom, which was held at a local yacht club on April 22, featured shamrocks, palm trees, outer space, flowers and dollar bills.

And they were an immediate hit. "When we were taking the pictures, we received so many compliments from all of the parents and other couples there," said Lyle. "I had a bunch of teachers tell me that they loved my suit.

"I think that we brought some color and craziness to prom, and I think people enjoyed it."

