Style

Miss Canada to body-shamers: 'My body is not naturally lean and that's OK'

TODAY

Miss Canada Siera Bearchell has no patience for body-shamers.

The 23-year-old beauty queen is standing up to bullies who criticized her size, admonishing her for gaining weight since winning the Miss Canada pageant last summer.

I was recently asked, "What happened to you? Why have you gained weight? You are losing points" This was a reference to my body of course. While I am first to say I am not as lean as I was when I was 16, 20, or even last year, but I am more confident, capable, wise, humble and passionate than ever before. 🙋🏻As soon as I started to love who I was rather than always trying to fit what I thought society wanted me to be, I gained a whole new side of life. This is the side I am trying to bring to the @missuniverse competition. The side of life that is so rare to find: self-worth and self-love. We always focus on the things we wish we could change rather than loving everything we are. #missuniverse #bodydiversity #IMG

A photo posted by Siera Bearchell (@sierabearchell) on

"I was recently asked, 'What happened to you? Why have you gained weight? You are losing points,'" Bearchell, from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, wrote on Instagram. "This was a reference to my body, of course. While I am first to say I am not as lean as I was when I was 16, 20, or even last year, I am more confident, capable, wise, humble and passionate than ever before."

RELATED: Miss Teen USA pageant drops swimsuit competition in favor of athleisure

Bearchell, who's currently competing in the preliminaries for Miss Universe, is getting praise from fans for her uplifting, body-positive social media posts.

Alex Mertz / Miss Universe Organization
Miss Canada 2016 Siera Bearchell during the Miss Universe preliminary competition on Wednesday.

More Style videos

"I am secure and that's what makes me beautiful," she wrote on Instagram. "When you call me lazy, fat, and mediocre, what are you saying to the women of the world?"

RELATED: Man wears girlfriend's clothing to call out body-shaming sizes: 'Straight-up sexism'

Bearchell has also opened up about the restrictive diet she once had, saying she was "miserable, self-conscious and I never felt good enough."

"No matter how little I ate and how much weight I lost, I constantly compared myself to others and felt like I could still lose more," she wrote. "My mental perception did not match the physical body I saw in the mirror. There were days I would eat a protein bar, work out for hours and struggle to fall asleep because I was so hungry.

"It takes discipline to have the body of a Miss Universe." It also takes discipline to be accepted into Law School. It takes discipline to run a marathon. It takes discipline to be true to ourselves in a world that is constantly trying to shape us into something we are not. People have asked me if I changed my body to prove a point. No. Our lives are fluid, dynamic and ever-changing. So are our bodies. To be truthful, I restricted my food intake intensely at previous pageants and was miserable, self-conscious and I never felt good enough. No matter how little I ate and how much weight I lost, I constantly compared myself to others and felt like I could still lose more. My mental perception did not match the physical body I saw in the mirror. There were days I would eat a protein bar, workout for hours and struggle to fall asleep because I as so hungry. My body is not naturally lean and that's okay. I am healthy. I am fit. I am confident. I am me. This is who I am right now and I'm okay with it, so you should be too. My fellow ladies, remember that true beauty, and validation start from within. 💛 #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverse

A photo posted by Siera Bearchell (@sierabearchell) on

"My body is not naturally lean and that's okay," she continued. "I am healthy. I am fit. I am confident. I am me. This is who I am right now and I'm okay with it, so you should be too. My fellow ladies, remember that true beauty and validation start from within."

Fans love Bearchell's inspiring message and we do, too. We wish her luck at the Miss Universe pageant on Sunday!

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Teen Becomes First Contestant to Wear Hijab in Miss Minnesota USA Pageant

Play Video - 0:36

Teen Becomes First Contestant to Wear Hijab in Miss Minnesota USA Pageant

Play Video - 0:36

More video

More: Style Style

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP