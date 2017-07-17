See Miranda Kerr's stunning wedding dress, inspired by Grace Kelly

Miranda Kerr’s wedding dress was fit for a princess!
The Australian supermodel, 34, tied the knot in May with Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, and gave Vogue the first peek at her stunning wedding gown by Dior Haute Couture.
With its long sleeves, high neckline and full satin skirt with appliquéd lilies of the valley, Kerr’s dress was an unmistakable nod to Grace Kelly’s iconic gown at her 1956 wedding to Prince Rainier of Monaco. Kerr's pearl-encrusted headpiece and dramatic veil also echoed the princess's wedding look.
Kelly’s famed dress, created by Hollywood costume designer Helen Rose, was a confection of silk, tulle and antique Belgian lace.
As a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Kerr has strutted down plenty of catwalks wearing very little, but when it came to her wedding dress, she opted for a chic, demure style.
“A dress that fully covers you creates a sense of purity and mystery,” Kerr said in the August issue of Vogue, on newsstands July 25. “I’ve had a lot of fun with fashion, and I used to be more wild, free, bohemian. But in this period of my life, my style is more pulled back. My greatest sources of inspiration have always been Grace, Audrey Hepburn and my grandmother, who at 80 has an effortless chic: a nice pant, a white blouse, a scarf, a little heel.”
Maria Grazia Chiuri, who recently became Dior’s first female artistic director, designed Kerr’s show-stopping gown.
“She wanted something like a fairy tale,” Chiuri told Vogue. “She gave me this idea, to make a dress that was emotional and simple at the same time.”
Kerr and Spiegel married among a small group of friends and family at their Los Angeles home, covering the garden with a large canopy to prevent the paparazzi from snapping overhead photos from planes or drones. Kerr didn’t have bridesmaids, but her 6-year-old son, Flynn (with ex-husband Orlando Bloom), served as ring bearer.
In keeping with the day’s low-key vibe, the supermodel even managed to help the caterers, sticking a chicken in the oven for her and Spiegel’s wedding meal.
After saying "I do" in her gorgeous gown, Kerr changed into a shorter, looser dress for some post-ceremony Shania Twain karaoke, according to Vogue.
Sounds like a beautiful day in every way!