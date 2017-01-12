See Michelle Obama's style evolution over her 8 years in the White House

Perhaps not since Jackie Kennedy has a first lady's fashion choices been as influential as Michelle Obama's style.
From jaw-dropping designer gowns, to J.Crew separates, Obama has inspired us with incredible high-fashion moments and contemporary, casualwear alike. Her style, elegance and grace has resonated throughout the Obama administration's eight years and energized the fashion industry.
Watch Michelle Obama's style evolution as first ladyPlay Video - 1:06
Watch Michelle Obama's style evolution as first ladyPlay Video - 1:06
More video
Hottest wedding trends: Metallic dress, cascading bouquets and…acrobats?
‘That is not me!’ Ambush Makeovers leave women floored
Unicorn tears and moon fruit? Bobbie Thomas shares latest in beauty trends
Steals and Deals to kick-start your day: Juicer, treadmill, more!
Take a look as we reminisce about Michelle Obama's iconic personal style as America's first lady.
2008
Obama took the stage on election night in a striking red-and-black Narciso Rodriguez sheath dress and a cropped cardigan to combat the November chill in Chicago.
RELATED: Michelle Obama on family: Living at White House 'definitely brought us closer'
2009
The newly-minted first lady was all smiles as she stepped out for the Inauguration Parade in a custom Isabel Toledo dress and coat. The muted lime green color was a stylish and bold choice.
The Obamas dance the night away at the Inaugural Ball. The first lady selected a white Jason Wu gown with delicate flower detailing.
For her first trip to the U.K. as first lady, Obama selected an embellished champagne sweater with a tailored powder blue skirt. Her ability to mix-and-match separates became a hallmark of her style.
Proving that monochrome styling is sometimes best, Obama wore a goldenrod brocade skirt with matching cardigan set to attend a women's health event in the East Room.
For the first State Dinner of the Obama administration, the first lady chose a champagne column gown from Indian-American designer Naeem Khan. The silver appliques add a touch of sparkle to the sophisticated look.
This unique take on a pearl necklace, worn to a governors' dinner in 2009, was a fun, youthful spin on a classic first lady look.
RELATED: Michelle Obama gives moving final speech: 'Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered'
'We Can Be Whatever We Dream': Michelle Obama Signs OffPlay Video - 1:50
'We Can Be Whatever We Dream': Michelle Obama Signs OffPlay Video - 1:50
2010
Obama looked polished and professional in a burgundy Isaac Mizrahi dress paired with a classic strand of pearls as she watched her husband's first State of the Union address.
The first lady chose a bright, royal blue Peter Soronen gown for a state dinner. The glittery, one-shoulder dress paired with a crystal belt exuded effortless glamour.
2011
The first lady stunned in a showstopping Alexander McQueen gown for a state dinner with China.
RELATED: Michelle Obama graces the cover of Vogue for the 3rd time
2012
As the first African-American first lady, Obama was on hand to present an award to Maya Angelou at the BET Honors in 2012. For the occasion, she chose a one-shoulder red gown by designer J. Mendel.
Weeks later, Obama wore a royal blue Barbara Tfank dress with subtle embellishment at the collar for the State of the Union address.
Later that year, our fashionable FLOTUS chose a fitted pencil skirt with a shimmery gold sweater for an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." She paired the stunning look with a jewel-encrusted belt and pale pink pumps. Fashionable, indeed!
This purple printed dress from designer Laura Smalls featured an elegant, boat neckline and was the perfect choice for the 2012 Democratic National Convention.
Michelle Obama's Viral MomentsPlay Video - 1:22
Michelle Obama's Viral MomentsPlay Video - 1:22
More video
Willie Geist looks back at Sunday TODAY in 2016
Kids' Thoughts on 2016 and the New Year to Come
Take a look back at all the fun on Weekend TODAY in 2016
2016: Year of the unprecedented and unexpected
2013
After President Obama's re-election, the first lady chose a checked coat for the 2013 Inauguration Parade. She paired the feminine silhouette with an embellished J.Crew belt and pink leather gloves.
RELATED: Al takes garden tour with Michelle Obama, learns where she'll be on Inauguration Day
For her second Inaugural Ball, Obama selected another Jason Wu gown that showcased her famously toned arms. And who could forget the moment she cut stylish bangs?
That J.Crew belt from inauguration day made another appearance at the Congressional Black Caucus just nine months later. Obama paired her black and white plaid gown with the sparkly waist-cincher and minimal accessories.
To attend the Kennedy Center Honors in 2013, Obama chose a vivid green Marchesa gown with a fitted bodice and elegant draping at the shoulders. Absolute perfection!
RELATED: Michelle Obama's best pop culture moments: From mom dancing to Muppets
2014
The first lady chose a forest green Azzedine Alaia dress with tiered accents at the skirt and a cropped jacked for the State of the Union address in 2014.
Obama looked dazzling in this lilac Carolina Herrera ballgown with a beaded, black lace bodice for a state dinner to welcome France's President Francois Hollande.
Ever the trendy and cool mom, Obama rocked this St. John jumpsuit paired with a matte leather belt for an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." It would become one of her favorite programs to visit.
Michelle Obama's Best Moments on The Tonight ShowPlay Video - 1:04
Michelle Obama's Best Moments on The Tonight ShowPlay Video - 1:04
RELATED: 'Never say never': Michelle Obama on Botox, turning 50 and grandkids
This whimsical Marchesa creation perfectly complements Obama's style. The intricately embellished bodice and statement earrings were the ideal choice for the 100th anniversary of the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
For the Congressional Black Caucus' Annual Phoenix Awards dinner, Mrs. Obama chose a white pleated gown from Bibhu Mohapatra. An detailed graphic print overlay at the bodice infused an extra-stylish element to the already stunning gown.
2015
The first lady also loves designer Carolina Herrera for daytime events! She chose a pale blue dress with a dainty belt to meet with Pope Francis. In an even cooler move, Obama matched her nail polish to the bright and festive color!
RELATED: Michelle Obama shows off lob haircut at White House holiday event
The stunning pair looked every bit the power couple at the 2015 Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington. Obama wore a tiered Tadashi Shoji gown featuring graphic floral patterns throughout. Simply stunning.
2016
For the president's final White House Correspondents' dinner in April, Obama chose a fashion-forward Givenchy slip dress topped with a sheer, beaded cape. Officially obsessed!
Talk about making a statement! Obama's marigold sheath dress by Narciso Rodriguez stole the spotlight at her husband's last State of the Union address.
FLOTUS took the stage at the 2016 Democratic National Convention to deliver a powerful speech ... and she looked like a rockstar doing it! Obama sported a minimalist, cobalt Chistian Siriano dress with silver pumps, allowing her powerful words to take center stage.
The Obamas showed up at the Phoenix Awards Dinner in September looking more glamorous than ever. The first lady wowed in a gilded Naeem Khan gown, managing to slay like a powerhouse while looking like a princess.
And she continued her metallic streak with a stunning rose gold Versace gown at the Obama administration's final state dinner to welcome Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
RELATED: Brits portray Michelle Obama as queen -- of fashion
In December, the first lady wore a true work of art to the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in this pink and green Gucci gown with an embellished bow detail at the waist.
If we've learned anything in the past eight years, it would be that Michelle Obama really can do it all.