See Michelle Obama's style evolution over her 8 years in the White House

Perhaps not since Jackie Kennedy has a first lady's fashion choices been as influential as Michelle Obama's style.

From jaw-dropping designer gowns, to J.Crew separates, Obama has inspired us with incredible high-fashion moments and contemporary, casualwear alike. Her style, elegance and grace has resonated throughout the Obama administration's eight years and energized the fashion industry.

Take a look as we reminisce about Michelle Obama's iconic personal style as America's first lady.

2008

Obama took the stage on election night in a striking red-and-black Narciso Rodriguez sheath dress and a cropped cardigan to combat the November chill in Chicago.

2009

Pool / Getty Images President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk in the Inaugural Parade on January 20, 2009.

The newly-minted first lady was all smiles as she stepped out for the Inauguration Parade in a custom Isabel Toledo dress and coat. The muted lime green color was a stylish and bold choice.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images The President and First Lady dance on stage at the 2009 Inaugural Ball.

The Obamas dance the night away at the Inaugural Ball. The first lady selected a white Jason Wu gown with delicate flower detailing.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama sits down with Sarah Brown inside 10 Downing Street on her first trip to the UK as first lady.

For her first trip to the U.K. as first lady, Obama selected an embellished champagne sweater with a tailored powder blue skirt. Her ability to mix-and-match separates became a hallmark of her style.

Barcroft / Barcroft Media via Getty Images Michelle Obama attends an event for women's health in November of 2009.

Proving that monochrome styling is sometimes best, Obama wore a goldenrod brocade skirt with matching cardigan set to attend a women's health event in the East Room.

Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama host their first State Dinner for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur of India in November of 2009.

For the first State Dinner of the Obama administration, the first lady chose a champagne column gown from Indian-American designer Naeem Khan. The silver appliques add a touch of sparkle to the sophisticated look.

MANDEL NGAN / AFP/Getty Images Michelle Obama heads into the East Room for after-dinner entertainment at the governors dinner on February 22, 2009.

This unique take on a pearl necklace, worn to a governors' dinner in 2009, was a fun, youthful spin on a classic first lady look.

2010

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images The first lady looks on as President Obama gave his first State of the Union address in January 2010.

Obama looked polished and professional in a burgundy Isaac Mizrahi dress paired with a classic strand of pearls as she watched her husband's first State of the Union address.

PAUL J. RICHARDS / AFP/Getty Images The Obamas welcome Mexican President Felipe Calderone and Mexican first lady Margarita Zavala to the White House in 2010.

The first lady chose a bright, royal blue Peter Soronen gown for a state dinner. The glittery, one-shoulder dress paired with a crystal belt exuded effortless glamour.

2011

Win McNamee / Getty Images The Obamas arrive to greet Chinese President Hu Jintao prior to a State dinner at the White House in January of 2011.

The first lady stunned in a showstopping Alexander McQueen gown for a state dinner with China.

2012

Walter McBride / Corbis via Getty Images Michelle Obama onstage during the BET Honors in 2012.

As the first African-American first lady, Obama was on hand to present an award to Maya Angelou at the BET Honors in 2012. For the occasion, she chose a one-shoulder red gown by designer J. Mendel.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images Michelle Obama attends the State of the Union address in 2012.

Weeks later, Obama wore a royal blue Barbara Tfank dress with subtle embellishment at the collar for the State of the Union address.

Kevin Winter/NBCUniversal / Getty Images Michelle Obama appears on the Tonight Show in January 2012.

Later that year, our fashionable FLOTUS chose a fitted pencil skirt with a shimmery gold sweater for an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." She paired the stunning look with a jewel-encrusted belt and pale pink pumps. Fashionable, indeed!

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images The Obama ladies take the stage at the Democratic National Convention in 2012.

This purple printed dress from designer Laura Smalls featured an elegant, boat neckline and was the perfect choice for the 2012 Democratic National Convention.

2013

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images The Obamas walk in the Inaugural Parade on January 21, 2013.

After President Obama's re-election, the first lady chose a checked coat for the 2013 Inauguration Parade. She paired the feminine silhouette with an embellished J.Crew belt and pink leather gloves.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive for the Inaugural Ball in 2013.

For her second Inaugural Ball, Obama selected another Jason Wu gown that showcased her famously toned arms. And who could forget the moment she cut stylish bangs?

Earl Gibson III / WireImage Barack and Michelle Obama attend the Phoenix Awards Dinner in September 2013.

That J.Crew belt from inauguration day made another appearance at the Congressional Black Caucus just nine months later. Obama paired her black and white plaid gown with the sparkly waist-cincher and minimal accessories.

SAUL LOEB / AFP/Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama attends the Kennedy Center Honors award ceremony in 2013.

To attend the Kennedy Center Honors in 2013, Obama chose a vivid green Marchesa gown with a fitted bodice and elegant draping at the shoulders. Absolute perfection!

2014

Win McNamee / Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama stands with US Army Ranger Sergeant First Class Cory Remsburg before U.S. President Barack Obama delivers the State of the Union address in January 2014.

The first lady chose a forest green Azzedine Alaia dress with tiered accents at the skirt and a cropped jacked for the State of the Union address in 2014.

Alex Wong / Getty Images The Obamas welcome French President Francois Hollande for a state dinner at the White House in February 2014.

Obama looked dazzling in this lilac Carolina Herrera ballgown with a beaded, black lace bodice for a state dinner to welcome France's President Francois Hollande.

NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images First Lady Michelle Obama arrives for an appearance on The Tonight Show in February 2014

Ever the trendy and cool mom, Obama rocked this St. John jumpsuit paired with a matte leather belt for an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." It would become one of her favorite programs to visit.

Pool / Getty Images Michelle Obama attends the 100th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in 2014.

This whimsical Marchesa creation perfectly complements Obama's style. The intricately embellished bodice and statement earrings were the ideal choice for the 100th anniversary of the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Pool / Getty Images The Obamas attend the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Phoenix Awards dinner on September 27, 2014.

For the Congressional Black Caucus' Annual Phoenix Awards dinner, Mrs. Obama chose a white pleated gown from Bibhu Mohapatra. An detailed graphic print overlay at the bodice infused an extra-stylish element to the already stunning gown.

2015

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images The Obamas welcome Pope Francis to the U.S. in September 2015.

The first lady also loves designer Carolina Herrera for daytime events! She chose a pale blue dress with a dainty belt to meet with Pope Francis. In an even cooler move, Obama matched her nail polish to the bright and festive color!

Pool / Getty Images The Obamas attend the 45th Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner in September 2015.

The stunning pair looked every bit the power couple at the 2015 Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington. Obama wore a tiered Tadashi Shoji gown featuring graphic floral patterns throughout. Simply stunning.

2016

Pool / Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama attends the White House Correspondents' dinner in April 2016.

For the president's final White House Correspondents' dinner in April, Obama chose a fashion-forward Givenchy slip dress topped with a sheer, beaded cape. Officially obsessed!

SAUL LOEB / AFP/Getty Images Michelle Obama waves before the State of the Union Address on January 12, 2016.

Talk about making a statement! Obama's marigold sheath dress by Narciso Rodriguez stole the spotlight at her husband's last State of the Union address.

SAUL LOEB / AFP/Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama waves to the crowd at the Democratic National Convention in 2016.

FLOTUS took the stage at the 2016 Democratic National Convention to deliver a powerful speech ... and she looked like a rockstar doing it! Obama sported a minimalist, cobalt Chistian Siriano dress with silver pumps, allowing her powerful words to take center stage.

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive at the Phoenix Awards Dinner on September 17, 2016.

The Obamas showed up at the Phoenix Awards Dinner in September looking more glamorous than ever. The first lady wowed in a gilded Naeem Khan gown, managing to slay like a powerhouse while looking like a princess.

Leigh Vogel / WireImage The Obamas welcome Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Agnese Landini for a State Dinner on October 18, 2016.

And she continued her metallic streak with a stunning rose gold Versace gown at the Obama administration's final state dinner to welcome Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Pool / Getty Images President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Kennedy Center Honors on December 4, 2016.

In December, the first lady wore a true work of art to the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in this pink and green Gucci gown with an embellished bow detail at the waist.

If we've learned anything in the past eight years, it would be that Michelle Obama really can do it all.