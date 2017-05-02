share tweet pin email

In the fashion world, there's no bigger night than the first Monday in May, when the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art are filled with more couture looks than Paris fashion week.

This year's Met Gala theme honored revolutionary designer Rei Kawakubo and her avant-garde fashion brand, Comme des Garçons. So it was no surprise that the night was filled with dramatic dresses and seriously cool silhouettes.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez lit up the red carpet by making their first public appearance as a couple. For the occasion, Lopez chose a Valentino gown in subtle robin's egg blue. The flowing cape sleeves played into the night's theme in a very JLo way.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Lopez's winged eyeliner and voluminous hairstyle added to the vintage vibe of the ensemble.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were two of the event's co-chairs, and they looked incredible doing it!

Instead of structured shapes, they chose to break the rules in figure-hugging outfits. Bundchen wore a slinky, silver Stella McCartney sheath with ab-baring cutouts and an open back, while Brady wore a matching gunmetal gray tuxedo with a shawl lapel.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images The handsome couple smiled as they strut their stuff on the red carpet!

Katy Perry, another co-chair, leaned into the theme with an ornate Maison Margiela ensemble.

The (literal) head-to-toe red dress featured layers of detail, and the entire look was topped off with a dramatic headdress shrouding her face in veil of tulle.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images The singer was almost unrecognizable in her dramatic getup.

It was a big night for A-list couples, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively did not disappoint!

The pair looked like the king and queen of fashion prom, with Reynolds matching his bright blue bow tie to the feathered hem of Lively's stunning Atelier Versace gown.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Lively and Reynolds are no strangers to a red carpet moment, and last night was no exception!

And check out our interview with makeup artist Kristofer Buckle, who created Lively's glowing look.

Selena Gomez's flirty Coach gown fit like a glove while invoking an effortlessly elegant vibe.

The lace-trimmed neckline and thigh-high slit added a touch of sex appeal to the otherwise sweet gown.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Gomez's bright magenta eye makeup added a pop of punk to her pretty look.

To see even more of the night's hottest looks, check out the gallery below.