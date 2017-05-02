Style

Met Gala 2017: The most exciting hair and makeup from the red carpet

TODAY

At the 2017 Met Gala, celebrities took plenty of fashion risks in their wardrobe choices. And many took their styles to the next level by trying unique and special hair and makeup looks as well.

The night was filled with fabulous updos and dramatic smokey eyes in all colors to accent this year's theme honoring designer Rei Kawakubo and her avant-garde fashion brand, Comme des Garçons.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Gisele Bundchen, Kerry Washington and others rock Met Gala red carpet

Play Video - 4:37

Gisele Bundchen, Kerry Washington and others rock Met Gala red carpet

Play Video - 4:37

RELATED: Met Gala 2017 red carpet: Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez contrasted her flowery, flirty Coach gown with an edgy pop of bright magenta shadow on her eyelids.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Selena Gomez's magenta eye makeup really stood out against her simple, elegant gown.

Halle Berry made her Met Gala entrance decked in a sheer Versace jumpsuit. From the front, her hair looked like a standard, middle-parted updo, but weaved into the back was a decorative gold headband, adding a touch of shine.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Met Gala 2017 was 50-year-old Halle Berry's first.

Janelle Monae stunned with her hair accessories yet again. She added decorative crystals to her hair to complement the tulle and feathered neckline on her gown by Ralph & Russo. Monae finished the look with a simple, striking red lip.

  • Slideshow Photos

    Getty Images

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    From Jennifer Lopez to Blake Lively, see the most notable looks from fashion's big night.

  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Ashley Graham

    Ashley Graham showed off her killer curves in a dramatic H&M gown. The crimson skirt was styled like a corset with closures down the center. Gathered tulle created a floral pattern cascading down her shoulder to break up the structured strapless neckline. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Kim Kardashian West

    Kim Kardashian West stepped out in a white off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress and simple strappy sandals. The reality star has reportedly embraced a more minimalist lifestyle in recent months and the clean, elegant look certainly suited her at the Met Gala. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

    The power couple wore coordinating attire for the evening’s events. Lively wore a gold Atelier Versace gown with vibrant blue feathers at the hem and Reynolds chose a blue bow tie to match is wife’s stunning dress. 

    AP
  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Kerry Washington

    Kerry Washington wore an edgy patchwork gown from Michael Kors for the event. The star paired the look with a thick choker and wore her hair in a blunt bob with bangs. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: Reese Witherspoon

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Reese Witherspoon

    The actress and producer chose a one-shoulder Mugler dress with a bold structured shoulder. She paired the look with Tiffany jewels and a strappy black pump. 

    AP
  • "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their debut as a couple on fashion’s biggest stage and they looked glowing and gorgeous for the occasion. Lopez wore a Valentino gown with flowing cape sleeves and Rodriguez wore a classic tuxedo with a shawl lapel. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: ENTERTAINMENT-US-COSTUME-FASHION-MET-GALA

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Kendall Jenner

    The supermodel stepped out in a barely there gown from lingerie brand La Perla. The chain netting gown featured a dramatic cutout across the body from shoulder to hip and a gathered detail parted to reveal a thigh-high slit. 

    AFP - Getty Images
  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Lily Collins

    Lily Collins took a walk on the dark side in her punk-princess gown. The structured black bodice gave way to an explosion of soft pink tulle. Collins paired the look with a cropped bob and deep black lipstick. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Gwyneth Paltrow

    Gwyneth Paltrow’s pink Calvin Klein gown had us reminiscing about the pale pink Ralph Lauren dress she wore to the Oscars in 1999. The star remarked on Instagram that this year’s Met Gala gown was a full circle moment for her since she wore Calvin Klein to her first ever Met Gala in 1995. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Rihanna

    Rihanna really embraced the theme of the night wearing a gown made from circular cutouts in all different patterns. The incredible structure created an unorthodox silhouette and she paired the high-low dress with lace-up red stilettos. 

    Reuters
  • "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Katy Perry

    The singer co-chaired the Costume Institute Gala this year and took her duties seriously! She wore a vibrant red Maison Margiela gown with a red veiled headdress. The monochromatic look was the perfect tribute to Comme des Garcons’ red heart logo. 

    WireImage
  • "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dressed up for date night in matching white and black ensembles. Teigen wore a black chiffon gown with an intricately embroidered bodice and feather details at the shoulder and cuff. Legend matched his stunning wife in a white dinner jacket and black pants. 

    Getty Images
  • "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Kate Hudson

    Kate Hudson opted for a monochromatic look in a white Stella McCartnely gown. The actress took the concept one step further and dyed her messy topknot a bright shade of white. 

    WireImage
  • "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

    New couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd stepped out together and had all the makings of the next ‘it’ couple. Gomez wore an effortless Coach gown with tiny floral appliquees and her date wore a classic black tuxedo with a floral brooch to match her gown. 

    WireImage
  • "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Zendaya

    Zendaya looked like a full on work of art in her off-the-shoulder gown. The bold skirt featured a pattern of parrots and a vibrant red hem. The star chose a coral lip color to match the pop of color in her gown. 

    Getty Images
  • "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Tracee Ellis Ross

    Tracee Ellis Ross took a cue from the evening’s theme when choosing her dramatically structured mini-dress. The exaggerated collar, sleeves and pocket of her cobalt coat dress perfectly fit into the Comme des Garcons aesthetic. 

    Getty Images
  • "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Amy Schumer

    The comedian wore a black off-the-shoulder Zac Posen gown for the event. The figure-hugging dress featured a short, black cape with red and green floral appliques. 

    WireImage
  • "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen

    The evening’s co-chairs looked right at home on the red carpet in their elegant ensembles.  Bundchen opted for a second-skin Stella McCartney gown with a dramatic open back. Her husband opted for a matching tuxedo jacket and a traditional black bowtie. 

    WireImage
  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Mandy Moore

    The “This is Us” star executed an amazing avant garde ensemble from Michael Kors. The black gown featured one short sleeve and one black glove. The star played up the asymmetry with mismatched earrings and neon purple eye shadow. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: Emmy Rossum

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Emmy Rossum

    Emmy Rossum chose a beautiful Carolina Herrera jumpsuit with an oversized bow at the waist. She wore her hair in a slicked-back chignon to emphasize her stunning décolletage and chandelier earrings. 

    AP
  • Image: Kate Bosworth

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Kate Bosworth

    Kate Bosworth stepped out in a black Tory Burch creation. The gown’s dramatic sleeves and textured fabric created an elegant effect that Bosworth played up with diamond accessories and a sleek bun. 

    AP
  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Serena Williams

    Mom-to-be Serena Williams stepped out for the first time since announcing her pregnancy. The glowing tennis star chose a bright green Versace halter gown and dramatic earrings for the gala. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Keri Russell

    “The Americans” star wore a custom Rag & Bone tuxedo with red striped details at the pants. The plunging jacket was accented with a gold brooch for a regal effect. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Kylie Jenner

    The cosmetics mogul wore a rose gold Versace gown with intricate beading complementing the dress’ shimmering effect. The sleeves were accented with long falling fringe that invoked the essence of a modern flapper. Her blunt platinum wig added to the overall effect. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra wore one of the most memorable looks of the night – the star looked like she’d just stepped out of a photo shoot in a dramatic Ralph Lauren Collection trench dress. 

    Getty Images
  • Elizabeth Banks

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Elizabeth Banks

    Elizabeth Banks tried out a platinum blond hue with her hypnotic Michael Kors dress, and the result was gorgeous. 

    Getty Images
  • Katie Holmes

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Katie Holmes

    Katie Holmes always looks beautiful and this emerald color only further enhances her features. 

    Getty Images
  • Gigi Hadid

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Gigi Hadid

    Supermodel Gigi Hadid stuck with the theme in this avant-garde frock and play on proportions.

    Getty Images
  • Nicki Minaj

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Nicki Minaj

    Nicki Minaj wore this eye-catching H&M gown with a dramatic train to fashion's big night. 

    Getty Images
  • Madonna

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Madonna

    Madonna is never afraid to take a fashion risk, and the Met Gala is the perfect place to do it. The opera-length gloves add an extra dramatic flair. 

    Getty Images
  • Lupita Nyong'o

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Lupita Nyong'o

    Is there a color out there that Lupita Nyong'o doesn't look radiant in? Seems not! This bright color gown was absolutely stunning on the award-winning actress. 

    Getty Images
  • Cara Delevingne

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Cara Delevingne

    Supermodel Cara Delevingne went futuristic in this silver suit and sprayed-on hairstyle.

    Getty Images
  • Celine Dion

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Celine Dion

    Celine Dion's fashion-forward look was the biggest risk we've seen the superstar singer make on the red carpet -- and we love it!

    Getty Images
  • Thandie Newton

    See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala

    of

    Thandie Newton

    Thandie Newton wore an avant-garde head piece with her stunning red gown.

    Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Janelle Monae bedazzled her sleek pixie cut for the Met Gala 2017.

RELATED: Met Gala 2016: Kate Hudson, Beyoncé and beyond

Kate Hudson's effortless topknot perfectly matched her minimalist Stella McCartney gown. The actress made the transformation from her usual blond to winter white with the help of colorist Sharon Dorram.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Kate Hudson even changed her hair color for the high-profile event.

To see even more of the night's most exciting hair and makeup choice, take a look at the gallery below.

  • Slideshow Photos

    CARLO ALLEGRI / Reuters

    Image: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals

    All the must-see hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2017

    From Celine Dion's wild updo to Zendaya's angelic curls, here are all the must-see looks from the 2017 Met Gala red carpet.

  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    All the must-see hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2017

    of

    Cara Delevingne

    Cara Delevingne rocked a silver-painted head to the event.

    Getty Images
  • "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    All the must-see hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2017

    of

    Celine Dion

    Get it, Celine Dion! The superstar singer went all out for the avant-garde theme. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals

    All the must-see hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2017

    of

    Halle Berry

    Halle Berry's decorative hair accessory added a touch of shine.

    Reuters
  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    All the must-see hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2017

    of

    Janelle Monae

    It's no secret that actress and singer Janelle Monae is a fan of a black-and-white color palette, and that love extends to her hairdo. A pop of red on her lips adds the perfect touch.

    Getty Images
  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    All the must-see hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2017

    of

    Kate Hudson

    Is that Kate Hudson ... or Pebbles from the "Flintstones?" All kidding aside, Hudson perfectly complemented her minimalist white dress with this fashion-forward 'do.

    Getty Images
  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    All the must-see hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2017

    of

    Kerry Washington

    There's nothing homespun about this patchwork style on fashion icon Kerry Washington -- and that goes for her mod bob as well.

    Getty Images
  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    All the must-see hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2017

    of

    Lily Collins

    Lily Collins also rocked a blunt cut (likely a wig) with "baby bangs" that perfectly frame her delicate features. Tres chic!

    Getty Images
  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    All the must-see hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2017

    of

    Zendaya

    Zendaya can do no wrong! We can't get over this angelic look.

    Getty Images
  • Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals

    All the must-see hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2017

    of

    Ruth Negga

    Actress Ruth Negga wore one of the most stunning dresses of the night with this Valentino frock. Her no-nonsense hairstyle let it really shine.

    GC Images
  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    All the must-see hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2017

    of

    Mandy Moore

    Mandy Moore is known for her bright and bubbly smile, but to stick to the theme, she wore a straight face with dramatic brows and purple shadow. 

    Getty Images
  • Image: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    All the must-see hair and makeup at the Met Gala 2017

    of

    Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez is the picture of effortless beauty with this sleek haircut and airy dress. A bold color on her eyes brings the whole look together.

    Getty Images

More Beauty videos

More: Style Celeb style Red Carpet

TOP