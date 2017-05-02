share tweet pin email

At the 2017 Met Gala, celebrities took plenty of fashion risks in their wardrobe choices. And many took their styles to the next level by trying unique and special hair and makeup looks as well.

The night was filled with fabulous updos and dramatic smokey eyes in all colors to accent this year's theme honoring designer Rei Kawakubo and her avant-garde fashion brand, Comme des Garçons.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Gisele Bundchen, Kerry Washington and others rock Met Gala red carpet Play Video - 4:37 Gisele Bundchen, Kerry Washington and others rock Met Gala red carpet Play Video - 4:37

RELATED: Met Gala 2017 red carpet: Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez contrasted her flowery, flirty Coach gown with an edgy pop of bright magenta shadow on her eyelids.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Selena Gomez's magenta eye makeup really stood out against her simple, elegant gown.

Halle Berry made her Met Gala entrance decked in a sheer Versace jumpsuit. From the front, her hair looked like a standard, middle-parted updo, but weaved into the back was a decorative gold headband, adding a touch of shine.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Met Gala 2017 was 50-year-old Halle Berry's first.

Janelle Monae stunned with her hair accessories yet again. She added decorative crystals to her hair to complement the tulle and feathered neckline on her gown by Ralph & Russo. Monae finished the look with a simple, striking red lip.

Slideshow Photos Getty Images See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala From Jennifer Lopez to Blake Lively, see the most notable looks from fashion's big night. See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Ashley Graham Ashley Graham showed off her killer curves in a dramatic H&M gown. The crimson skirt was styled like a corset with closures down the center. Gathered tulle created a floral pattern cascading down her shoulder to break up the structured strapless neckline. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian West stepped out in a white off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress and simple strappy sandals. The reality star has reportedly embraced a more minimalist lifestyle in recent months and the clean, elegant look certainly suited her at the Met Gala. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds The power couple wore coordinating attire for the evening’s events. Lively wore a gold Atelier Versace gown with vibrant blue feathers at the hem and Reynolds chose a blue bow tie to match is wife’s stunning dress. AP

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Kerry Washington Kerry Washington wore an edgy patchwork gown from Michael Kors for the event. The star paired the look with a thick choker and wore her hair in a blunt bob with bangs. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Reese Witherspoon The actress and producer chose a one-shoulder Mugler dress with a bold structured shoulder. She paired the look with Tiffany jewels and a strappy black pump. AP

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their debut as a couple on fashion’s biggest stage and they looked glowing and gorgeous for the occasion. Lopez wore a Valentino gown with flowing cape sleeves and Rodriguez wore a classic tuxedo with a shawl lapel. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Kendall Jenner The supermodel stepped out in a barely there gown from lingerie brand La Perla. The chain netting gown featured a dramatic cutout across the body from shoulder to hip and a gathered detail parted to reveal a thigh-high slit. AFP - Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Lily Collins Lily Collins took a walk on the dark side in her punk-princess gown. The structured black bodice gave way to an explosion of soft pink tulle. Collins paired the look with a cropped bob and deep black lipstick. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow’s pink Calvin Klein gown had us reminiscing about the pale pink Ralph Lauren dress she wore to the Oscars in 1999. The star remarked on Instagram that this year’s Met Gala gown was a full circle moment for her since she wore Calvin Klein to her first ever Met Gala in 1995. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Rihanna Rihanna really embraced the theme of the night wearing a gown made from circular cutouts in all different patterns. The incredible structure created an unorthodox silhouette and she paired the high-low dress with lace-up red stilettos. Reuters

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Katy Perry The singer co-chaired the Costume Institute Gala this year and took her duties seriously! She wore a vibrant red Maison Margiela gown with a red veiled headdress. The monochromatic look was the perfect tribute to Comme des Garcons’ red heart logo. WireImage

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dressed up for date night in matching white and black ensembles. Teigen wore a black chiffon gown with an intricately embroidered bodice and feather details at the shoulder and cuff. Legend matched his stunning wife in a white dinner jacket and black pants. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Kate Hudson Kate Hudson opted for a monochromatic look in a white Stella McCartnely gown. The actress took the concept one step further and dyed her messy topknot a bright shade of white. WireImage

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Selena Gomez & The Weeknd New couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd stepped out together and had all the makings of the next ‘it’ couple. Gomez wore an effortless Coach gown with tiny floral appliquees and her date wore a classic black tuxedo with a floral brooch to match her gown. WireImage

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Zendaya Zendaya looked like a full on work of art in her off-the-shoulder gown. The bold skirt featured a pattern of parrots and a vibrant red hem. The star chose a coral lip color to match the pop of color in her gown. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Tracee Ellis Ross Tracee Ellis Ross took a cue from the evening’s theme when choosing her dramatically structured mini-dress. The exaggerated collar, sleeves and pocket of her cobalt coat dress perfectly fit into the Comme des Garcons aesthetic. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Amy Schumer The comedian wore a black off-the-shoulder Zac Posen gown for the event. The figure-hugging dress featured a short, black cape with red and green floral appliques. WireImage

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen The evening’s co-chairs looked right at home on the red carpet in their elegant ensembles. Bundchen opted for a second-skin Stella McCartney gown with a dramatic open back. Her husband opted for a matching tuxedo jacket and a traditional black bowtie. WireImage

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Mandy Moore The “This is Us” star executed an amazing avant garde ensemble from Michael Kors. The black gown featured one short sleeve and one black glove. The star played up the asymmetry with mismatched earrings and neon purple eye shadow. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Emmy Rossum Emmy Rossum chose a beautiful Carolina Herrera jumpsuit with an oversized bow at the waist. She wore her hair in a slicked-back chignon to emphasize her stunning décolletage and chandelier earrings. AP

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Kate Bosworth Kate Bosworth stepped out in a black Tory Burch creation. The gown’s dramatic sleeves and textured fabric created an elegant effect that Bosworth played up with diamond accessories and a sleek bun. AP

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Serena Williams Mom-to-be Serena Williams stepped out for the first time since announcing her pregnancy. The glowing tennis star chose a bright green Versace halter gown and dramatic earrings for the gala. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Keri Russell “The Americans” star wore a custom Rag & Bone tuxedo with red striped details at the pants. The plunging jacket was accented with a gold brooch for a regal effect. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Kylie Jenner The cosmetics mogul wore a rose gold Versace gown with intricate beading complementing the dress’ shimmering effect. The sleeves were accented with long falling fringe that invoked the essence of a modern flapper. Her blunt platinum wig added to the overall effect. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra wore one of the most memorable looks of the night – the star looked like she’d just stepped out of a photo shoot in a dramatic Ralph Lauren Collection trench dress. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Elizabeth Banks Elizabeth Banks tried out a platinum blond hue with her hypnotic Michael Kors dress, and the result was gorgeous. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Katie Holmes Katie Holmes always looks beautiful and this emerald color only further enhances her features. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Gigi Hadid Supermodel Gigi Hadid stuck with the theme in this avant-garde frock and play on proportions. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj wore this eye-catching H&M gown with a dramatic train to fashion's big night. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Madonna Madonna is never afraid to take a fashion risk, and the Met Gala is the perfect place to do it. The opera-length gloves add an extra dramatic flair. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Lupita Nyong'o Is there a color out there that Lupita Nyong'o doesn't look radiant in? Seems not! This bright color gown was absolutely stunning on the award-winning actress. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Cara Delevingne Supermodel Cara Delevingne went futuristic in this silver suit and sprayed-on hairstyle. Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Celine Dion Celine Dion's fashion-forward look was the biggest risk we've seen the superstar singer make on the red carpet -- and we love it! Getty Images

See the best red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala of Thandie Newton Thandie Newton wore an avant-garde head piece with her stunning red gown. Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Janelle Monae bedazzled her sleek pixie cut for the Met Gala 2017.

RELATED: Met Gala 2016: Kate Hudson, Beyoncé and beyond

Kate Hudson's effortless topknot perfectly matched her minimalist Stella McCartney gown. The actress made the transformation from her usual blond to winter white with the help of colorist Sharon Dorram.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Kate Hudson even changed her hair color for the high-profile event.

To see even more of the night's most exciting hair and makeup choice, take a look at the gallery below.