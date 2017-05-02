At the 2017 Met Gala, celebrities took plenty of fashion risks in their wardrobe choices. And many took their styles to the next level by trying unique and special hair and makeup looks as well.
The night was filled with fabulous updos and dramatic smokey eyes in all colors to accent this year's theme honoring designer Rei Kawakubo and her avant-garde fashion brand, Comme des Garçons.
Selena Gomez contrasted her flowery, flirty Coach gown with an edgy pop of bright magenta shadow on her eyelids.
Halle Berry made her Met Gala entrance decked in a sheer Versace jumpsuit. From the front, her hair looked like a standard, middle-parted updo, but weaved into the back was a decorative gold headband, adding a touch of shine.
Janelle Monae stunned with her hair accessories yet again. She added decorative crystals to her hair to complement the tulle and feathered neckline on her gown by Ralph & Russo. Monae finished the look with a simple, striking red lip.
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham showed off her killer curves in a dramatic H&M gown. The crimson skirt was styled like a corset with closures down the center. Gathered tulle created a floral pattern cascading down her shoulder to break up the structured strapless neckline.Getty Images
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West stepped out in a white off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress and simple strappy sandals. The reality star has reportedly embraced a more minimalist lifestyle in recent months and the clean, elegant look certainly suited her at the Met Gala.Getty Images
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
The power couple wore coordinating attire for the evening’s events. Lively wore a gold Atelier Versace gown with vibrant blue feathers at the hem and Reynolds chose a blue bow tie to match is wife’s stunning dress.AP
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington wore an edgy patchwork gown from Michael Kors for the event. The star paired the look with a thick choker and wore her hair in a blunt bob with bangs.Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon
The actress and producer chose a one-shoulder Mugler dress with a bold structured shoulder. She paired the look with Tiffany jewels and a strappy black pump.AP
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their debut as a couple on fashion’s biggest stage and they looked glowing and gorgeous for the occasion. Lopez wore a Valentino gown with flowing cape sleeves and Rodriguez wore a classic tuxedo with a shawl lapel.Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
The supermodel stepped out in a barely there gown from lingerie brand La Perla. The chain netting gown featured a dramatic cutout across the body from shoulder to hip and a gathered detail parted to reveal a thigh-high slit.AFP - Getty Images
Lily Collins
Lily Collins took a walk on the dark side in her punk-princess gown. The structured black bodice gave way to an explosion of soft pink tulle. Collins paired the look with a cropped bob and deep black lipstick.Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow’s pink Calvin Klein gown had us reminiscing about the pale pink Ralph Lauren dress she wore to the Oscars in 1999. The star remarked on Instagram that this year’s Met Gala gown was a full circle moment for her since she wore Calvin Klein to her first ever Met Gala in 1995.Getty Images
Rihanna
Rihanna really embraced the theme of the night wearing a gown made from circular cutouts in all different patterns. The incredible structure created an unorthodox silhouette and she paired the high-low dress with lace-up red stilettos.Reuters
Katy Perry
The singer co-chaired the Costume Institute Gala this year and took her duties seriously! She wore a vibrant red Maison Margiela gown with a red veiled headdress. The monochromatic look was the perfect tribute to Comme des Garcons’ red heart logo.WireImage
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dressed up for date night in matching white and black ensembles. Teigen wore a black chiffon gown with an intricately embroidered bodice and feather details at the shoulder and cuff. Legend matched his stunning wife in a white dinner jacket and black pants.Getty Images
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson opted for a monochromatic look in a white Stella McCartnely gown. The actress took the concept one step further and dyed her messy topknot a bright shade of white.WireImage
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd
New couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd stepped out together and had all the makings of the next ‘it’ couple. Gomez wore an effortless Coach gown with tiny floral appliquees and her date wore a classic black tuxedo with a floral brooch to match her gown.WireImage
Zendaya
Zendaya looked like a full on work of art in her off-the-shoulder gown. The bold skirt featured a pattern of parrots and a vibrant red hem. The star chose a coral lip color to match the pop of color in her gown.Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross took a cue from the evening’s theme when choosing her dramatically structured mini-dress. The exaggerated collar, sleeves and pocket of her cobalt coat dress perfectly fit into the Comme des Garcons aesthetic.Getty Images
Amy Schumer
The comedian wore a black off-the-shoulder Zac Posen gown for the event. The figure-hugging dress featured a short, black cape with red and green floral appliques.WireImage
Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen
The evening’s co-chairs looked right at home on the red carpet in their elegant ensembles. Bundchen opted for a second-skin Stella McCartney gown with a dramatic open back. Her husband opted for a matching tuxedo jacket and a traditional black bowtie.WireImage
Mandy Moore
The “This is Us” star executed an amazing avant garde ensemble from Michael Kors. The black gown featured one short sleeve and one black glove. The star played up the asymmetry with mismatched earrings and neon purple eye shadow.Getty Images
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum chose a beautiful Carolina Herrera jumpsuit with an oversized bow at the waist. She wore her hair in a slicked-back chignon to emphasize her stunning décolletage and chandelier earrings.AP
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth stepped out in a black Tory Burch creation. The gown’s dramatic sleeves and textured fabric created an elegant effect that Bosworth played up with diamond accessories and a sleek bun.AP
Serena Williams
Mom-to-be Serena Williams stepped out for the first time since announcing her pregnancy. The glowing tennis star chose a bright green Versace halter gown and dramatic earrings for the gala.Getty Images
Keri Russell
“The Americans” star wore a custom Rag & Bone tuxedo with red striped details at the pants. The plunging jacket was accented with a gold brooch for a regal effect.Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
The cosmetics mogul wore a rose gold Versace gown with intricate beading complementing the dress’ shimmering effect. The sleeves were accented with long falling fringe that invoked the essence of a modern flapper. Her blunt platinum wig added to the overall effect.Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra wore one of the most memorable looks of the night – the star looked like she’d just stepped out of a photo shoot in a dramatic Ralph Lauren Collection trench dress.Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks tried out a platinum blond hue with her hypnotic Michael Kors dress, and the result was gorgeous.Getty Images
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes always looks beautiful and this emerald color only further enhances her features.Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Supermodel Gigi Hadid stuck with the theme in this avant-garde frock and play on proportions.Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj wore this eye-catching H&M gown with a dramatic train to fashion's big night.Getty Images
Madonna
Madonna is never afraid to take a fashion risk, and the Met Gala is the perfect place to do it. The opera-length gloves add an extra dramatic flair.Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Is there a color out there that Lupita Nyong'o doesn't look radiant in? Seems not! This bright color gown was absolutely stunning on the award-winning actress.Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
Supermodel Cara Delevingne went futuristic in this silver suit and sprayed-on hairstyle.Getty Images
Celine Dion
Celine Dion's fashion-forward look was the biggest risk we've seen the superstar singer make on the red carpet -- and we love it!Getty Images
Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton wore an avant-garde head piece with her stunning red gown.Getty Images
Kate Hudson's effortless topknot perfectly matched her minimalist Stella McCartney gown. The actress made the transformation from her usual blond to winter white with the help of colorist Sharon Dorram.
To see even more of the night's most exciting hair and makeup choice, take a look at the gallery below.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne rocked a silver-painted head to the event.Getty Images
Celine Dion
Get it, Celine Dion! The superstar singer went all out for the avant-garde theme.Getty Images
Halle Berry
Halle Berry's decorative hair accessory added a touch of shine.Reuters
Janelle Monae
It's no secret that actress and singer Janelle Monae is a fan of a black-and-white color palette, and that love extends to her hairdo. A pop of red on her lips adds the perfect touch.Getty Images
Kate Hudson
Is that Kate Hudson ... or Pebbles from the "Flintstones?" All kidding aside, Hudson perfectly complemented her minimalist white dress with this fashion-forward 'do.Getty Images
Kerry Washington
There's nothing homespun about this patchwork style on fashion icon Kerry Washington -- and that goes for her mod bob as well.Getty Images
Lily Collins
Lily Collins also rocked a blunt cut (likely a wig) with "baby bangs" that perfectly frame her delicate features. Tres chic!Getty Images
Zendaya
Zendaya can do no wrong! We can't get over this angelic look.Getty Images
Ruth Negga
Actress Ruth Negga wore one of the most stunning dresses of the night with this Valentino frock. Her no-nonsense hairstyle let it really shine.GC Images
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore is known for her bright and bubbly smile, but to stick to the theme, she wore a straight face with dramatic brows and purple shadow.Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez is the picture of effortless beauty with this sleek haircut and airy dress. A bold color on her eyes brings the whole look together.Getty Images