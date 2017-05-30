share tweet pin email

Earlier this month, President Trump embarked on his first official trip abroad. After touching down in Saudi Arabia, the president also made stops in Israel, Italy and Belgium. Melania Trump was by his side throughout the trip, and her stylish attire made international headlines.

From flowing gowns to tailored suits, the first lady showcased her fashion sense with elegant pieces from some of the world's top designers. Here's a closer look at her ensembles.

Saudi Arabia

BANDAR AL-JALOUD / AFP - Getty Images The Trumps attended a reception at the Saudi Royal Palace during their international trip.

Our favorite look from the president's time in Saudi Arabia is this elegant Reem Acra gown. The gorgeous raspberry color offered striking contrast to the crowd clad mostly in neutrals, and the diamond necklace at the collar served as the perfect glamorous accent. The garment's long cape also proved to be a shrewd sartorial choice in a country with a more modest dress code.

Israel

MANDEL NGAN / AFP - Getty Images President Trump and the first lady made their way to Air Force One before departing Tel Aviv, Israel.

Melania Trump saved her best look in Israel for last. As she and the president prepared to depart for Rome, she stepped out in a white Roksanda dress. The tea-length style and simple neckline looked particularly stunning when offset by a striped textural pattern. She added a classic pair of black sunglasses for an elegant touch.

Italy

Osservatore Romano via Reuters The president, first lady, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher posed with Pope Francis.

The first lady opted for a dramatic black lace coat and dress from Dolce & Gabbana for a private audience with Pope Francis. Trump paired the outfit with a stunning lace veil to match her outfit. The demure getup was a sensible yet stylish choice for meeting with the religious leader in Vatican City.

Belgium

AFP - Getty Images Melania Trump met King Philippe of Belgium.

Trump took a page out of the Duchess of Cambridge's style playbook in this tailored gingham coatdress. The belted style is one that the former Kate Middleton has rocked on several royal engagements, and the first lady looked appropriately sophisticated meeting Belgian royalty. The Michael Kors design also featured a pair of matching gingham pumps.

For more looks from the first lady's international tour, check out the gallery below.

Slideshow Photos AFP - Getty Images Melania Trump's first lady style See Melania Trump's most notable style and fashion moments as first lady. Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 President Trump and his wife arrive in Palm Beach, Florida, in February. The first lady wore a sharp Givenchy dress with cape sleeves, matching red flats and oversized sunglasses. Getty Images

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 Melania Trump joined her husband for the Red Cross Gala in Palm Beach, Florida. The first lady sported a bright pink Dior gown with a notched neckline. She paired the look with pink stilettos and dramatic emerald earrings. AFP - Getty Images

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 The first lady attended an event at Trump International Golf Club wearing a casual look of white leather leggings from the Row, a soft blue Derek Lam sweater and white Christian Louboutin stilettos. AP

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 The first lady chose wide-legged palazzo pants and a buttoned-up blouse to meet the Japanese prime minister and his wife in Palm Beach, Florida. EPA

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, toured the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida. The first lady wore a flowing white cashmere dress from designer Calvin Klein, and topped the look with a matching white cardigan. Reuters

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 The first lady wore a custom suit designed by Karl Lagerfeld to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, to the White House. The crisp look featured a high-collared neckline and peplum detail at the waist. AFP - Getty Images

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 Mrs. Trump beat the heat in a red Alexander McQueen dress at a Trump rally in Melbourne, Florida. The simple silhouette featured small cutout details at the hem. AP

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 The first lady wore a red Valentino dress with fluttering sleeves and a waist-defining silhouette for a meeting in the Oval Office. Reuters

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 The first lady waved to the crowd at a joint session of Congress, where her husband addressed both houses of the legislature. For the event, she wore a tailored black suit from Michael Kors' spring 2017 collection. It featured sequined embroidery and a belted waist. Check out more of Melania's fashions here. Getty Images

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 The official portrait of first lady Melania Trump in Washington, D.C. on April 3, 2017. AFP - Getty Images

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 The president and first lady welcomed the king and queen of Jordan to the White House in April. To meet the stylish royals, Melania Trump chose a stunning emerald dress from designer Herve Pierre (who also designed her inaugural ball gown). The sharply tailored dress featured a matching scarf detail and a belted waist. Getty Images

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 Melania Trump read to guests on the South Lawn of the White House during the 139th Easter Egg Roll in April. She opted for a pale pink sheath dress and simple matching flats for the occasion. Getty Images

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 Trump sat in the Oval Office among a crowd of photographers during a meeting with the Argentine president and his wife. The first lady opted for an olive green Altuzarra suit set with black and white piping. The chic outfit with oversized pockets gave off a military-inspired vibe. AFP - Getty Images

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 The first lady joined her husband at an event honoring military mothers in May. She wore a pair of simple black pants and an elegantly-tailored white button-down shirt. She accessorized the look with a gorgeous chain-link necklace. Getty Images

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 The president and first lady prepared to leave the White House on the first foreign trip of Trump's administration. Melania Trump wore a cream Max Mara crew neck sweater paired with a bright orange leather skirt by Herve Pierre. She added large sunglasses to complete the look. Getty Images

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 Upon arriving in Saudi Arabia for their first official trip abroad, Melania Trump stepped off Air Force One in a black Stella McCartney jumpsuit with an oversized gold belt. The covered-up silhouette was a nod to the nation's traditionally modest style of dress. EPA

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 In Saudi Arabia, Melania Trump also opted to wear a white statement suit from Dolce & Gabbana. She paired the tailored design with a black shirt and black pumps for a modern, elegant feel. AFP-Getty Images

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 The first lady visited the American International School in Riyadh during her visit to Saudi Arabia. She wore a khaki shirtdress — cinched at the waist with a brown belt — to the event. AFP - Getty Images

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 The next day, the first lady arrived in Israel. She chose another white suit, but a skirted version. The chic Michael Kors separates were paired with a delicate pair of red pumps. AFP - Getty Images

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 Mrs. Trump visited Sicily, Italy, in an opulent Dolce & Gabbana jacket covered in fabricated flowers. The runway creation retails for $51,000 and reportedly required a 50 percent deposit at purchase. She paired the jacket with a champagne-colored sheath dress and pointed pumps. AFP/Getty Images

Melania Trump's first lady style of 2017 The first lady wore a custom leather jacket and skirt from Maison Ullens for a visit to the Magritte Museum in the Belgian capital of Brussels. She paired the nude suit with snakeskin pumps. AFP - Getty Images

