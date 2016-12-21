See you later, shiny nails! Here's how to try out the matte look

share tweet pin email

In the world of nails, glossy finishes have always been the standard.

And it was music to our ears when gel manicures came around and we could have a shiny finish that lasted for weeks on end.

But one of the latest nail art trends is about saying goodbye to that ultra-sleek look in favor of something more modern. With matte nails, it's all about a flat finish — almost like stainless steel.

Our friends at Paintbox gave us the inside scoop on how to create your own matte manicure right at home. The good news? With the right products, it's just as easy as putting on your typical top coat.

M is for ... Matte

1. Prep the nail and apply your favorite base coat. Allow to dry.

2. Polish your nails with any color of your choice. We used Essie's "Off Tropic."

Pro tip: The bolder or darker the color, the more dramatic the matte effect will look.

3. Polish matte top coat over the nail. We used Essie's "Matte About You" top coat.

4. Apply a second layer of the matte top coat. Allow to dry.

Pro tip: Apply the top coat all the way down to the cuticle and even a bit onto the skin to ensure that the entire nail is covered. You want the matte to look intentional!