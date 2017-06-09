Mandy Moore looks royal in blue, wearing same dress as Duchess Kate

share tweet pin email

It's official — we absolutely need this dress.

When Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore this red Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress on a trip to Canada, we swooned over the asymmetrical neckline and voluminous tea-length skirt. She added a diamond-encrusted maple leaf brooch and white drop earrings, and finished the look with matching red pumps and a red clutch.

Getty Images Both ladies showed off their impeccable taste in this glamorous dress!

Now, months later, the dress has made another appearance on the red carpet. This time, Mandy Moore chose a cobalt blue version of the design. She paired the look with less traditional accessories, including white minimalist sandals and a mirrored clutch.

The "This is Us" star was joined by her co-stars for an event celebrating the show, and she even took the stage to perform the song "Willin," which was featured in the fifth episode of the show.

Getty Images Actress Meghan Markle rocked a similar style too!

Moore and the former Kate Middleton aren't the only ones who've embraced the stylish silhouette. "Suits" star (and Prince Harry's girlfriend ... no big deal) Meghan Markle opted for a similar red style for an appearance on TODAY last July. She cut a flattering figure in the A-line dress and paired the look with nude pumps and a structured black tote.

We may not be able to afford the Preen dress for real, but we're definitely bookmarking this style for future events!