Mandy Moore looks royal in blue, wearing same dress as Duchess Kate

It's official — we absolutely need this dress.
When Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore this red Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress on a trip to Canada, we swooned over the asymmetrical neckline and voluminous tea-length skirt. She added a diamond-encrusted maple leaf brooch and white drop earrings, and finished the look with matching red pumps and a red clutch.
Now, months later, the dress has made another appearance on the red carpet. This time, Mandy Moore chose a cobalt blue version of the design. She paired the look with less traditional accessories, including white minimalist sandals and a mirrored clutch.
Mandy Moore's style evolution: A look back at the 'This Is Us' star over the yearsPlay Video - 1:01
Mandy Moore's style evolution: A look back at the 'This Is Us' star over the yearsPlay Video - 1:01
More video
‘Magic’ swim trunks, mini espresso maker: Ultimate Father’s Day gift guide
You can give your scuffed heels new life with this trick
These stylish ladies won't let age (or anything!) stop them
‘You look amazing!’ See these best friends get dramatic Ambush Makeovers
The "This is Us" star was joined by her co-stars for an event celebrating the show, and she even took the stage to perform the song "Willin," which was featured in the fifth episode of the show.
Moore and the former Kate Middleton aren't the only ones who've embraced the stylish silhouette. "Suits" star (and Prince Harry's girlfriend ... no big deal) Meghan Markle opted for a similar red style for an appearance on TODAY last July. She cut a flattering figure in the A-line dress and paired the look with nude pumps and a structured black tote.
We may not be able to afford the Preen dress for real, but we're definitely bookmarking this style for future events!