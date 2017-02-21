'Magic' hair color changes with your surroundings

As kids, we probably all played with beauty products that were influenced by our “mood” — such as lipstick or nail polish. We never dreamed that the option would exist for our hair.
But the times they are a-changin', and so are the capabilities of our hair dye. Seen last week at London Fashion Week, U.K.-based The Unseen launched Fire, a hair dye that reacts to changes in temperature.
More Beauty videos
The Follow: See how a Lush bath bomb is made
Learn how shifting the part in your hair can change your whole look
Luxor Linens robes, Dayna Decker candles: Steals and Deals to relax and unwind
Curling iron, facial steamer, more: 5 coolest beauty gadgets of 2017
What does this mean? It means your hair could be red outdoors, but revert to a more subdued color indoors. The chemicals in the dye, much like that classic mood lipstick, react to temperature changes, and that reaction will cause different levels of light absorption, resulting in different hair color presentations. The dye is also available in pastel shades, making that mermaid hair trend an option. At least some of the time.
RELATED: Glow-in-the-dark hair is the most insane beauty trend we've seen yet
Science is awesome, right? The dye is made via thermochromic ink, according to an interview that founder Lauren Bowker had with Forbes. "Above a certain temperature, one of the molecule forms is more stable than the other, and so a reaction takes place producing a molecule with a slightly different absorption of light, and thus a different color… Essentially, the active part of the dye system is a complex carbon-based molecule, which undergoes a reversible reaction with itself," she told Forbes.
Picking the best hair color at the drugstorePlay Video - 4:05
Picking the best hair color at the drugstorePlay Video - 4:05
More video
Give It Away: 5 lucky KLG and Hoda viewers win a Ryobi generator
Cut out the clutter with these great organizational gadgets
Make Siri Daly’s one-dish taco pie recipe!
A paint job, attic space: ‘Love It or List It’ stars share renovation tips
RELATED: Magic makeup? Green lipstick claims to be the perfect shade for everyone
While you can’t buy a box of this dye at your local drugstore, or even pop into a salon and have it done just yet, testing is underway and it may become a reality before we know it!
"We are currently trialing the product and its effects in many colors and temperatures, whilst seeking a manufacturer of hair products with the scale to license the product from us and bring it to worldwide shelves as soon as possible," said Bowker. "We have an internal goal to get it to you all this year!"