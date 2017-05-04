See Kate Moss's daughter model in her first ad campaign

share tweet pin email

Lila Grace Moss was already a Vogue cover model at 13 and is continuing to follow in the footsteps of her supermodel mom. For her first official ad campaign, the now 14-year-old has been named a face of U.K. beauty chain Braid Bar.

Sneak peak from our new summer menu 👀the LILA and the STELLA coming soon👭modelled by our #braidbaes @lilabelle_moss @stellykj ❤️😘❤️😘❤️😘❤️😘 Photographer @edmundfraser | Braids by @charzcouture & @yrb_bry A post shared by THE BRAID BAR (@the_braid_bar) on May 3, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

Moss shows off some fun and funky braids in the ad alongside another celebrity offspring, Stella Jones, daughter of The Clash’s Mick Jones. The braces-wearing teen models colorful and edgy weaves of purple, blue and black in a hairstyle that's available on the salon’s summer menu. It’s appropriately called “The Lila.”

Dave M. Benett / WireImage Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss attend the premiere of "Paddington" on November 23, 2014 in London.

Her mother, Kate Moss, 43, was discovered at age 14 herself, so it's safe to say she knows a thing or two about being a young model. Perhaps that’s why she’s resisted having her daughter in the public eye for so long.

Besides the Vogue Italia cover with her mom and the very rare red carpet appearance at the "Paddington" movie premiere in 2014, Moss has kept a pretty private profile until now.

But it seems like the model life could be in Moss's future. She's already signed by a modeling agency, but we suspect she’ll be in good hands; it’s The Kate Moss Agency after all.

It seems like Moss is enjoying the perks of having a supermodel mom, but in 2015, she admitted in a chat with Ask.fm that she found her mom to be embarrassing and annoying. Spoken like a true teenager!

