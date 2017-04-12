Is leopard print hair edgy and cool ... or completely crazy?

share tweet pin email

Well, this was inevitable. In a world where rose gold, rainbow and even glow-in-the-dark hair is blowing up our Instagram feeds, we were bound to run out of colors and be forced to move onto prints.

And this one's coming in with a roar!

Let me be your 2003 fantasy 🐆 by me @bleachlondon for @nipplegrl Email or DM me for appointments #LeopardPrintHair #BleachLondon #CreativeColour A post shared by Erik (@erikpascarelli) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Funnily enough, leopard-print hair might be the perfect "conservative" option for those who want to mix up their color without going full-blown neon.

"Some people have or want undercuts, but aren't sure about rainbow colors," Kate Tweedy, a stylist with Texas Hair Coalition in Austin, Texas, told TODAY Style.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Glow-in-the-dark hair is the latest trend you'll have to see to believe Play Video - 1:26 Glow-in-the-dark hair is the latest trend you'll have to see to believe Play Video - 1:26

Tweedy performs leopard-print hair treatments on two of her clients, one of whom has been rocking it for more than four years. (What a trendsetter!)

Spooky Silver Leopard hairz for my girl @blatzrat 🐆🕸♥ #leopardprinthair A post shared by Kate Tweedy (@katerdye) on Oct 31, 2016 at 2:34pm PDT

RELATED: From 'blorange' to 'bronde,' these are the 8 must-have hair colors of 2017

To achieve the look, Tweedy first shaves the head using a No. 2 clipper, which leaves about 1/4 inch of hair — just enough to see the pattern. Then, she bleaches the hair, tones it with platinum (or whatever the base color will be) and begins the painting process.

"Using a paintbrush or Q-tip, I make brown dots about an inch-and-a-half wide," Tweedy explained. "Then I do three black spots on the outer edges and some speckling in between ... When I first started, I would use celery as a stamp, but it didn't saturate the hair as well."

So, that's kind of cool.

Sunshine Leopard Dreamz on @amy_blackout ☉🐆🌈☄ #leopardprinthair #yellow #orange #creamyness A post shared by Kate Tweedy (@katerdye) on Nov 16, 2016 at 1:37pm PST

RELATED: Are plastic hair clips back in style? Duchess Kate digs this '90s trend

The finished look can hang on for about six weeks. "(One of my clients) has come in at eight weeks, and her hair looked like a shaggy leopard rug," Tweedy said. "It looked awesome, but any longer than that and you're really going to lose the effect."

Two months isn't so long to commit to such a special, time-intensive treatment. And since the trend works best on very short cuts,shaving it off early isn't the end of the world.

In the end, you alone know whether something like this would be up your alley. Tweedy says that while the pressure to keep up with the Instagram hair circuit can be "annoying," it also helps motivate her to try new things when it comes to hair art.

"You can do anything ... I did a leopard in black and silver, I've done camouflage," she said. "It's a cool concept, that you can paint hair like you can paint a picture. It makes me want to create."