Father's Day is just a few days away and if you haven't found dad the perfect gift just yet, you're not out of time!

Our Style Squad of Jill Martin, Bobbie Thomas and Lilliana Vazquez are sharing their favorite gift ideas for dad. And just because you're looking for a gift at the 11th hour doesn't mean you can't be creative! Their finds are unique and thoughtful.

Jill Martin's picks

From a photo book filled with memories to old school machines that the whole family will love, Martin has some creative suggestions that will be a hit with dad.

Personalized Photo Books, $17 - $20, CVS

If you're looking for a gift with a sentimental punch, dad will love his very own book of photos of the whole family. You can order online and pick up in store on the same day for the ultimate last-minute present.

Great Northern Popcorn Popper Machine, $44, Amazon

No movie is complete without popcorn. Dad can bring the experience of freshly popped popcorn right to the couch with this machine.

Nostalgia Hot Dog Roller and Bun Warmer, $40, Amazon

Summer is here and some is barbecue season! If dad loves to grill, then he might also this hot dog roller machine.

Nostalgia Two-Speed Milkshake Maker, $23, Amazon

Does your pop have a sweet tooth? This milkshake maker will let him satisfy his cravings in a flash.

Intex Mega Chill II Float Cooler, $23, Amazon

There's nothing like an ice cold beer on a hot day! Enjoying it in a a pool, even better! Dad will get to sit, back, relax and sip a brew thanks to this cooler.

Fudgie Whale Ice Cream Cake, $20 - 25, Carvel

Want to give something that's fun, quirky, but also delicious? Let's be honest ... what tastes better than a yummy ice cream cake on a hot summer day? Complete your cake with an extra special message to dad and then let the whole family dig in.

Bobbie Thomas' picks

Daddy and me swim trunks, boxer briefs or socks are just a few of the fun gift ideas Thomas has for pops this Father's Day.

Bonobos + Rockets of Awesome Swimsuits for Dads and Kids, $28 - $88, Bonobos

This special collaboration between Bonobos and Rockets of Awesome will have the whole family matching.

Mix n' Match Styles and Prints, $44 - $86, Snapperrock

Let dad and his little ones twin with an array of styles and prints to choose from.

Tropical, $45, Frank Anthony

Upgrade dad's swimwear with a new pair of swim trunks. These are made with quick drying material, so he doesn't have to worry about being stuck in a wet bathing suit.

Picnic Ascot Golf Trunk Organizer, $40, Amazon

If the special guy in your life loves to hit the links on a Sunday afternoon then this is the gift for him. From his shoes to tees, this organizer holds it all. The best part is it never has to leave the trunk.

Pocket Round, $29 - $39, Sebastien Grey

Let dad add some flair to his look with a pocket round. It will instantly make his favorite sport coat extra dapper. From rounds with colored trim to ones with quotes, there are lots of options.

Superfit Boxer Briefs Dad + Kid Floral, $25, Pair of Thieves

Boxer briefs are always an easy go-to gift for guys, but these ones come with a matching pair for dad's mini-me.

Santa Fe Fame Dad + Kid, $16, Pair of Thieves

If there's one thing dad can't have enough of, it's socks. Get matching ones for the kids, so the whole family can be twinning. They come in lots of fun patterns and styles.

Rivieras Classic Mesh Slip on Espadrilles, $78, Bloomingdale's

Leonardo DiCaprio is just one of the many celebrities that are fans of these stylish and comfortable kicks.

Riptide Lightning Cable, $20, Eastern Collective

Dad will never loose his charging cable again thanks to the cool and colorful design of this one.

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit, $70, ThinkGeek

From laptops to cellphones, this toolkit will help dad fix his and probably your's (too) favorite gadgets.

Lilliana Vazquez's picks

Father's Day is the perfect excuse to get dad something fun and special over that practical present. Vazquez's selections are unique and creative, but also surprisingly useful.

TODAY

The All New Prynt Pocket, $150, Prynt

Dad will love being able to print any photo from his iPhone in an instant. You can even add filters, frames and texts to your pictures.

Monthly Membership, $99, Kuvée

Receive four bottles a month to sip and try. It comes with a dispenser, so the wine will stay fresher longer. Dad will fill out his preferences and reviews and have wines curated based on hid feedback. You can also do a buy as you go plan, which costs $199 for your first four bottles and the dispenser.

Beachcomber Espadrille, $89, Seastar

Dad will want to skip the flipflops this summer after he slides into these. The best part is these comfortable kicks look great with everything from a bathing suit to jeans and a button-down.

Smile Jamaica In-Ear Headphones, $25, Marley

These headphones that are made out of wood are sleek and chic. Dad will love using these to listen to his favorite tunes.

Riddim BT, $130, Marley

These stylish speakers are so cool, dad will definitely want to just leave them on display.