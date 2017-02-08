Lady in red! Duchess Kate rocks her favorite suit for 4th time

share tweet pin email

Monday morning rolls around and you've got no energy to pick out a dazzling outfit you go settle on one of the old standbys — we've all been there.

Apparently so has the Duchess of Cambridge, except in her case that go-to outfit is a tailored Luisa Spagnoli red suit paired with a velvet bow belt.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive together for a royal engagement in London, England, on February 6, 2017.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Mitchell Brook Primary School to kick off Children's Mental Health Week and Kate wore the belted red suit for the fourth time in six years. (If it's not broken...why fix it!)

Chris Jackson / Getty Images The future princess smiles at her fiance during a trip to their alma mater in February 2011.

Kate first wore the look in February 2011 on one of her first royal events after the couple announced their engagement. The lovebirds visited their old stomping grounds at St. Andrews University and Kate paired the suit with a black turtleneck, black suede boots and leather gloves.

Pool via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge re-wore the red suit on the couple's three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014.

The duchess showed off the suit's versatility during a 2014 visit to Christchurch, New Zealand where she played cricket in the outfit and a pair of black heels. Is there anything this woman can't do?!

Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images The royal paired the sophisticated suit with her signature bouncy blowout for a luncheon at Buckingham Palace.

Then in 2015, she chose the suit again for the Queen's pre-Christmas luncheon. The festive red look was no doubt a hit for the occasion.

The duchess' style choices often get compared to those of Princess Diana and we can't help but notice the similarities between this double-breasted red coat Diana wore in 1984 and Kate's favorite suit.

Getty Images The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cambridge have both sported the red and black combination.

It's not the first time Kate's re-worn some of the favorites from her closet, but we never cease to be amazed at just how...normal the habit is. Maybe the royal really is just like us!