Lady Gaga is now rocking glorious rainbow hair

Lady Gaga is getting ready to kick off her "Joanne" world tour, which means she's looking to make a big splash on the road. And that means making some changes at home, first!
So what does that mean? Apparently ... rainbow-colored hair!
The diva posted a picture of her latest hair style on Instagram over the weekend, and all of her little monsters (also known as fans) went wild for the blue-and-orange shades.
"[L]ike something you'd do with Kool-Aid at camp (in the nicest way, because it looks awesome)," Glamour quipped about the color combo.
She may also have gotten her hair cut — it looks shorter to us — but the jury is still out on whether she got a lop as well as a change in her locks.
We're also in love with those red sparkly lips!
Gaga is known for changing her hair color frequently; she's been seen as a platinum blonde, as a dark brunette, bright orange (for filming "A Star is Born") and most recently with pastel "peach" hair.
And we love all of them!
The "Joanne" world tour (the title is a call back to Gaga's non-stage name, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) kicks off in Vancouver, Canada on Aug. 1.
