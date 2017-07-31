Lady Gaga is now rocking glorious rainbow hair

share tweet pin email

Lady Gaga is getting ready to kick off her "Joanne" world tour, which means she's looking to make a big splash on the road. And that means making some changes at home, first!

So what does that mean? Apparently ... rainbow-colored hair!

JOANNE WORLD TOUR @fredericaspiras hair @sarahtannomakeup makeup 💄 💎 3 days #joanneworldtour #Joanne A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 29, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

The diva posted a picture of her latest hair style on Instagram over the weekend, and all of her little monsters (also known as fans) went wild for the blue-and-orange shades.

Getty Images Lady Gaga performing at the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show in February.

"[L]ike something you'd do with Kool-Aid at camp (in the nicest way, because it looks awesome)," Glamour quipped about the color combo.

She may also have gotten her hair cut — it looks shorter to us — but the jury is still out on whether she got a lop as well as a change in her locks.

We're also in love with those red sparkly lips!

Gaga is known for changing her hair color frequently; she's been seen as a platinum blonde, as a dark brunette, bright orange (for filming "A Star is Born") and most recently with pastel "peach" hair.

Like a summer peach 🍑 jus juicin' xoxo, Joanne #joanneworldtour #rehearsal A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

And we love all of them!

The "Joanne" world tour (the title is a call back to Gaga's non-stage name, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) kicks off in Vancouver, Canada on Aug. 1.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.