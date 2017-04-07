L.L. Bean's duck boots got a serious makeover — see all the new styles

share tweet pin email

These 105-year-old boots have got a brand new look!

L.L. Bean's classic duck boots — created by company founder Leon Leonwood Bean in 1912 — have become a beloved inclement-weather staple for so many people.

The surprising part? The popular boots haven't changed in style since they were first put on the market — until now. After over a century of love, the American retailer announced they are rolling out brand new colors and styles for the boots!

After 105 years of perfecting the original, weâre releasing one-of-a-kind small batch editions of the #LLBean Boot: https://t.co/c7RfWKFxXY pic.twitter.com/T9gH1No0h9 — L.L.Bean (@LLBean) April 7, 2017

The new looks are being launched as one-of-a-kind, special edition boots that will be made in small batches, according to L.L. Bean's website. That being said, you'd better order yourself a pair as soon as you can...the duck boot shortage is a real-life problem.

LL Bean

L.L. Bean will be releasing a couple of new styles every season. They just released the “spring batch,” which is now available for purchase.

Women's L.L. Bean Boots, 8", $119, L.L. Bean

Women's Bean Boots by L.L. Bean, 6", $109, L.L. Bean

L.L.Bean

Men's L.L. Bean Boots, 8", $119, L.L. Bean

L.L.Bean

You can snag the "summer batch" in August, which will include a sleek new Chelsea-style boot, and padded collar boots in 6-inch and 8-inch versions.

On the site, you can preview some of the other styles L.L. Bean will be launching for each of the four seasons, such as: 16-inch waxed canvas boots, flannel-lined boots, and 16-inch shearling lined boots in different colors.

L.L Bean The beloved duck boots now come in new styles, after being on the market for over a century!

They even have "The Wicked Good Boot" that the company describes as "slippers, meet L.L. Bean Boots." What sounds better than that?

L.L. Bean Slippers...and boots?! We're sold!

We can't wait to get a pair for ourselves!