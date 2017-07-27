Kristin Cavallari gets a trendy new lob haircut — see the look!

share tweet pin email

The lob — otherwise known as the "long bob" — is taking over Hollywood!

From Selena Gomez to Christie Brinkley, A-listers can’t get enough of this chic cut. The latest celeb to get scissor happy? Kristin Cavallari.

The blonde bombshell has been sporting longer layers as of late. But on July 22, she stunned fans when she showed off a textured lob via Instagram.

Spontaneity certainly applies here, because it turns out that Cavallari (well, technically hairstylist Riawna Capri) chopped it all off only an hour before modeling in a photo shoot for her jewelry line, Uncommon James. A bold move that we’re totally applauding!

While she may have lost some length, she’s gained serious style points. This cut feels super fresh and modern with a nod to her Cali roots — which got us to feeling rather nostalgic. Join us on a stroll down memory lane, as we revisit her looks from the past decade-plus.

See her past looks:

In July 2005, the reality TV star showed up to MTV's "TRL" with straight, shoulder-skimming strands.

WireImage A teenage Cavallari visited "TRL" in 2005.

She kept it casual — pulling her hair into a side-parted pony with side-swept bangs — for an in-store appearance at Kohl's for Bongo in April 2006.

WireImage She joined the "Laguna Beach" cast at Kohl's in 2006.

She went back to her Cali roots for the Boost Mobile Charity Poker Night in September 2006.

WireImage Cavallari at a Boost Mobile Charity Poker Night at The Montage.

The “Laguna Beach” alum rocked the2009 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. How stunning is her smokey eye and shiny, center-parted pony?

Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic Cavallari arrived at the 2009 MTV VMAs in a sleek look from head to toe.

She showed off long, blond locks at the Breeders' Cup Winners Circle event on Nov. 5, 2009.

Getty Images Cavallari let her long locks flow in Los Angeles.

Effortless best describes her half-up strands at the Los Angeles premiere of "Salt" on July 19, 2010.

Getty Images Cavallari attended the "Salt" premiere in a perfectly imperfect 'do.

It was all about sexy spirals at Rolling Stone’s AMA afterparty on Nov. 20, 2011.

WireImage Cavallari at the Rolling Stone American Music Awards afterparty in 2011.

Perfectly polished waves defined her ‘do while promoting Chinese Laundry By Kristin Cavallari at Dillard's in Las Vegas on May 4, 2013.

Getty Images Cavallari supported her line of Chinese Laundry shoes in Las Vegas.

A then-pregnant Cavallari epitomized Cali cool with tousled tresses and a crown braid at NBC Universal's Summer Press Day in 2014.

Getty Images Cavallari attended a NBC Universal's event in April 2014.

She pulled off a ladylike pony with aplomb at a book signing for "Balancing In Heels: My Journey To Health, Happiness And Making It All Work" on March 21, 2016.

Getty Images The author posed with her book.

The mom of three went full on beach babe for the Los Angeles premiere of “Bad Moms” on July 26, 2016.

Getty Images Cavallari rocks pretty great waves at the premiere of "Bad Moms."

Va va voom! Cavallari hit all the right notes in a dramatic, tousled pony and plunging gown at the 2017 Grammys.

Getty Images The long ponytail perfectly shows off her low-backed gown.

She sizzled in red-hot dress and sleek updo at the89th Annual Academy Awards.

Getty Images A pulled-back updo let her dress and jewelry shine.

The Uncommon James founder was all smiles — and sultry waves — at the April 27 launch event for her jewelry line.

Jason LaVeris / Getty Images Kristin Cavallari attends the launch event for her jewelry line "Uncommon James" on April 27, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

In June, she showed off longer layers while promoting Young Living's new makeup line, Savvy Minerals in Salt Lake City.

Getty Images Cavallari partnered with Young Living to announce the brand's new makeup line.

No matter how she wears her hair, this Cali girl always looks gorgeous.