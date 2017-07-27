Kristin Cavallari gets a trendy new lob haircut — see the look!

The lob — otherwise known as the "long bob" — is taking over Hollywood!
From Selena Gomez to Christie Brinkley, A-listers can’t get enough of this chic cut. The latest celeb to get scissor happy? Kristin Cavallari.
The blonde bombshell has been sporting longer layers as of late. But on July 22, she stunned fans when she showed off a textured lob via Instagram.
Spontaneity certainly applies here, because it turns out that Cavallari (well, technically hairstylist Riawna Capri) chopped it all off only an hour before modeling in a photo shoot for her jewelry line, Uncommon James. A bold move that we’re totally applauding!
While she may have lost some length, she’s gained serious style points. This cut feels super fresh and modern with a nod to her Cali roots — which got us to feeling rather nostalgic. Join us on a stroll down memory lane, as we revisit her looks from the past decade-plus.
Lauren Conrad to spill 'real story' on 'The Hills' 10th anniversary specialPlay Video - 0:31
Lauren Conrad to spill 'real story' on 'The Hills' 10th anniversary specialPlay Video - 0:31
See her past looks:
In July 2005, the reality TV star showed up to MTV's "TRL" with straight, shoulder-skimming strands.
She kept it casual — pulling her hair into a side-parted pony with side-swept bangs — for an in-store appearance at Kohl's for Bongo in April 2006.
She went back to her Cali roots for the Boost Mobile Charity Poker Night in September 2006.
The “Laguna Beach” alum rocked the2009 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. How stunning is her smokey eye and shiny, center-parted pony?
She showed off long, blond locks at the Breeders' Cup Winners Circle event on Nov. 5, 2009.
Effortless best describes her half-up strands at the Los Angeles premiere of "Salt" on July 19, 2010.
It was all about sexy spirals at Rolling Stone’s AMA afterparty on Nov. 20, 2011.
Perfectly polished waves defined her ‘do while promoting Chinese Laundry By Kristin Cavallari at Dillard's in Las Vegas on May 4, 2013.
A then-pregnant Cavallari epitomized Cali cool with tousled tresses and a crown braid at NBC Universal's Summer Press Day in 2014.
She pulled off a ladylike pony with aplomb at a book signing for "Balancing In Heels: My Journey To Health, Happiness And Making It All Work" on March 21, 2016.
The mom of three went full on beach babe for the Los Angeles premiere of “Bad Moms” on July 26, 2016.
Va va voom! Cavallari hit all the right notes in a dramatic, tousled pony and plunging gown at the 2017 Grammys.
She sizzled in red-hot dress and sleek updo at the89th Annual Academy Awards.
More Style Tips videos
Summer hair hacks: Air dry stylers, curl creams and more
Ambush Makeover: Goodbye curls, hello glamour!
Microblading, brow stamps and everything you need to know about eyebrows
Hair care products, candles, bracelets: Steals and Deals for summer
The Uncommon James founder was all smiles — and sultry waves — at the April 27 launch event for her jewelry line.
In June, she showed off longer layers while promoting Young Living's new makeup line, Savvy Minerals in Salt Lake City.
No matter how she wears her hair, this Cali girl always looks gorgeous.