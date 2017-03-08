Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet for the premiere of her new film "Personal Shopper" Tuesday night, but her short brown 'do didn't.
The actress debuted a dramatic new look: blond and buzzed — and still beautiful.
More Ambush Makeovers videos
Cancer-free woman celebrates with a glamorous Ambush Makeover
‘You don’t look anything like you!’ See 2 dramatic Ambush Makeovers
See these 2 women WOW their families after their Ambush Makeovers
Sweet couple married 49 years get dramatic Ambush Makeovers
The 26-year-old's close-cropped platinum hair and soft-and-subtle makeup was a complete transformation from how she looked at another IFC Films event just one day earlier.
"What a difference a day makes," Stewart's makeup artist Jillian Dempsey wrote alongside a photo of the new cut on Instagram. She also called the look "so punk."
RELATED: Katy Perry gets a post-breakup pixie haircut that hits us like a wrecking ball
So why did the Stewart go from being a dark and sultry brunette to bright and edgy blonde?
No big surprise here. The cut and color are reportedly for a new role. The busy star starts filming her next big-screen project, a thriller called "Underwater," later this month.
WATCH: Emma Watson's hair evolution through the years
Of course, Stewart's no stranger to transformations like this. In fact, she showed off beach-blond locks right here on TODAY last fall, and she even shared the simple reason behind her makeover.
Kristen Stewart on films, new hair, and her directing debut: I've never been happierPlay Video - 4:03
Kristen Stewart on films, new hair, and her directing debut: I've never been happierPlay Video - 4:03
More video
It’s International Women’s Day! Test your knowledge of iconic women
‘Beauty and the Beast,’ season 5 of ‘The Americans’: March must-sees
Tom Hiddleston on ‘Kong: Skull Island,’ relationship with Taylor Swift
Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks will team up for the first time
"I'm constantly preserving my physicality and staying neutral in order to be able to fit the roles, to be able to do anything," she said. But at the time, she was enjoying a bit of a break. "I was like, 'You know what? I can do whatever I want.'"
And so she did.