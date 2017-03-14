share tweet pin email

By now, you may have heard that actress Kristen Stewart has recently shaved her head. Her buzzy new 'do had us reflecting on all the other cool chicks who have rocked a bare skull in the past, and it turns out that there are a lot of them!

From the classics (hello, Demi Moore!) to the more recent converts (like Charlize Theron), these actresses and musicians took their look to a new level with cropped styles that had us questioning whether we could pull off this power cut ourselves.

Take a look back at some of the most iconic celebs to pick up the razor.

Sinead O'Connor

ASSOCIATED PRESS Sinead O'Connor shows off her statement-making cut in the '80s.

Sinead O'Connor burst onto the music scene in the '80s and refused to bend to anyone's expectations of a female rock star. When industry executives suggested that she wear more feminine clothing and hairstyles, she rebelled. In 2014, the singer told Oprah, "I went straight around to the barber and shaved the rest of my hair off." The rest, as they say, is history!

Annie Lennox

Laura Levine/IMAGES / Getty Images Annie Lennox is giving us Bowie vibes in this portrait from 1983.

Annie Lennox has been sporting a short crop for decades! The singer and philanthropist has dyed her buzzed locks everything from bleached blond to vibrant orange, but she hasn't wavered from the short style in years.

Sigourney Weaver

Corbis via Getty Images Sigourney Weaver is feeling herself with this buzzed cut!

Sigourney Weaver joked with the Chicago Tribune about using her dramatic transformation for her role in "Alien 3." She told the paper, "Of course if I have to shave my head, I'll have to ask for more money." The quip supposedly made the studio executives nervous, but it was all in good fun for the actress who kept the cut for five months on set in England.

Demi Moore

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage Demi Moore makes a case for the buzz cut in June 1996.

Demi Moore was already one of Hollywood's biggest stars when she decided to shave her head to play Lt. Jordan O'Neil in "G.I. Jane."

Grant Lamos IV / Getty Images Like mother, like daughter! Tallulah Willis attends a show during New York Fashion Week in February 2015.

Fun fact: In 2014, Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis was so inspired by her mom's '90s look that she buzzed her head, too!

Cate Blanchett

Getty Images Cate Blanchett arrives at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2000.

Not long after Moore's iconic cut, Cate Blanchett shaved her head for role in the 2002 romantic thriller "Heaven." The star loved the look and told the Daily Telegraph in 2012, "Shaving off my hair is so liberating."

Natalie Portman

Evan Agostini / Getty Images Natalie Portman promotes "Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith" at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2005.

The petite powerhouse shaved her head on-screen in "V for Vendetta" and the look was so popular that it inspired a band to name themselves "Natalie Portman's Shaved Head."

Solange Knowles

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images Solange Knowles arrives at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in September 2009.

Beyonce's little sis has always been a bit of a renegade, so it's no surprise that she rocked an edgy cut back in 2009.

Amber Rose

Jason Merritt / Getty Images Amber Rose showed off her cropped cut at the Grammy Awards in January 2014.

Amber Rose is never one for convention and this style has now become her signature. The star stepped out onto the scene with a bold buzz cut that set tongues wagging.

Kellie Pickler

Frederick Breedon IV / Getty Images for ACM Kellie Pickler performs at the ACM Honors in September 2012.

There's a sweet story behind Kellie Pickler's cut. The "American Idol" alumna shaved her head in 2012 to show support for a friend who had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Anne Hathaway

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images Anne Hathaway looked perfectly punk with her buzzed cut in 2013.

Anne Hathaway's dramatic transformation played out on-screen in "Les Miserables" — and in the midst of a highly choreographed song no less! Her riveting performance ended up winning the award for best supporting actress at the Oscars in 2013.

Jessie J

Ian Gavan / Getty Images for Gucci Jessie J thought the look was so nice she cut it twice!

Jessie J famously shaved her head on live television back in 2013 for charity and kept the short 'do for several months! Then, at the end of 2015, the singer buzzed it all off again and dyed the spiky strands bleach blond.

Charlize Theron

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Cinema For Peace Charlize Theron attends the Cinema For Peace Gala in February 2013.

Charlize Theron's cropped cut was also for a role — the star played the kick-butt heroine Furiosa in the dystopian film "Mad Max: Fury Road."

Whatever the reason behind the cool look, these ladies are totally proving that buzzed can be beautiful!