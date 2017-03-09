share tweet pin email

Earlier this week, Kristen Stewart unveiled a dramatic new look on the red carpet. Gone were her short dark locks — in fact, gone were most of her locks.

Stewart now sports a platinum-blond buzz cut, and while she's already made headlines for that, we've got a new angle on the 'do: During a Thursday morning visit to TODAY, the star told us why she did it.

"I'm doing a movie in a couple of weeks called 'Underwater,' and I play a mechanical engineer that's working in an oil rig that's on the bottom of the ocean floor," she explained. "So for me, I was like, 'It's practical! I mean, I'm not going to be able to have touch-ups once I put the helmet on. I must shave my head!'"

But the cut isn't just for the role. It's long been a look the fashion-forward actress wanted to try out.

"I've been wanting to do this for a long time, just for novel sake — just because, at some point in your life, you want to be able to ..."

"... do that."

She certainly makes a compelling case for the new style.

"Oh my God, it feels amazing!" she said. "I just want to headbang all day."

With a recommendation like that, we wouldn't be surprised to see this close-cropped look catch on.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Kristen Stewart at the IFC Films premiere of "Personal Shopper" on March 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

But don't expect her to keep this look for long.

Stewart is a chameleon when it comes to hair, always eager to try bold looks like this:

Getty Images Kristen Stewart attends the "Cafe Society" Photocall during The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 11, 2016.

Bright colors:

Getty Images Kristen Stewart attends the "Clouds Of Sils Maria" premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2014.

And standout styles:

Jason Merritt / Getty Images Kristen Stewart attends the "Equals" premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2015.

See more of her — and her previous hairdo — when her latest movie, "Personal Shopper," opens in theaters Friday.