Earlier this week, Kristen Stewart unveiled a dramatic new look on the red carpet. Gone were her short dark locks — in fact, gone were most of her locks.
Stewart now sports a platinum-blond buzz cut, and while she's already made headlines for that, we've got a new angle on the 'do: During a Thursday morning visit to TODAY, the star told us why she did it.
Kristen Stewart on new film 'Personal Shopper' and why she cut off her hairPlay Video - 5:13
"I'm doing a movie in a couple of weeks called 'Underwater,' and I play a mechanical engineer that's working in an oil rig that's on the bottom of the ocean floor," she explained. "So for me, I was like, 'It's practical! I mean, I'm not going to be able to have touch-ups once I put the helmet on. I must shave my head!'"
But the cut isn't just for the role. It's long been a look the fashion-forward actress wanted to try out.
"I've been wanting to do this for a long time, just for novel sake — just because, at some point in your life, you want to be able to ..."
"... do that."
She certainly makes a compelling case for the new style.
"Oh my God, it feels amazing!" she said. "I just want to headbang all day."
With a recommendation like that, we wouldn't be surprised to see this close-cropped look catch on.
But don't expect her to keep this look for long.
Stewart is a chameleon when it comes to hair, always eager to try bold looks like this:
Bright colors:
And standout styles:
See more of her — and her previous hairdo — when her latest movie, "Personal Shopper," opens in theaters Friday.