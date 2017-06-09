share tweet pin email

Moms-to-be, take note! Lauren Conrad just released a new maternity collection for Kohl’s, and it’s absolutely gorgeous.

The designer and former "Hills" star, who’s expecting her first baby with husband William Tell, says she wants to help expectant moms feel beautiful and maintain their sense of style throughout their pregnancy.

“While your little bump grows, the collection makes it easy to stay confident and comfortable in the fresh, feminine style you know and love,” Conrad, 31, said in a statement on the collection's website. “On this exciting journey to motherhood, I’ve found staying true to my style makes the transition so much easier. I get to grow my closet, not change it!”

Featuring flowing, yet figure-flattering tops and dresses, The LC Lauren Conrad Maternity collection comes just in time for the warm weather.

1. Cold-Shoulder Empire Dress, $68, Kohl's

This pretty "cold-shoulder" dress features a chiffon overlay and flared skirt.

2. Crochet Tank, $40, Kohl's

Conrad added a delicate crochet trim to this crewneck tank. The olive jeggings are also part of the new collection.

3. Pintuck Peasant Top, $48, Kohl's

This peasant top pairs well with pale pink jeggings.

"I had so much fun creating a collection that would make soon-to-be mamas feel their best (and I know because I stole all the samples as soon as I could get my hands on them)," Conrad wrote recently on Instagram.

We don't blame you, L.C.!

4. Pleated Fit & Flare Dress, $64, Kohl's

We especially love this cute, cap-sleeved dress, which also comes in a muted rose shade.

5. Cold-Shoulder Pleated Dress, $64, Kohl's

This ruffled dress looks comfy yet stylish.

The LC Lauren Conrad Maternity line is available online and in select Kohl's stores around the country. The collection will be refreshed on a bi-monthly basis, Kohl's says, which is excellent news for future mamas-to-be!

And if you're looking for other favorite maternity designers, here are some more.

Jessica Simpson Under Belly Smocked Waist Maternity Shorts, $35, Destination Maternity

Cute and comfy shorts a summer necessity no matter where you live.

Jessica Simpson Floral Bodycon Maternity Dress, $50, Destination Maternity

Wear this with flats for a cute and casual look or throw on a pair heels to dress it up.

Maternity Embroidered Chambray Smock Dress, $100, Topshop

Chambray and embroidery are two of summer's hottest trends.

Maternity Floral Handkerchief Maxi Dress, $95, Topshop

A maxi dress is always a summer essential.

Maternal America Sleeveless Maternity Dress, $149, Nordstrom

This dress is perfect for doing errands around town, but you can also wear it to work.

Ingrid & Isabel Lace Off the Shoulder Maternity Top, $59, Nordstrom

Heading out for date night? This off-the-shoulder top is right on trend.

Maternity Full Panel Destructed True Skinny Ankle Jeans, $80, Gap

These will be your go-to weekend jeans.

Maternity Demi Panel Best Girlfriend Jeans, $75, Gap

We love a good pair of white pants for the summer.

Maternity Iris Fluid Pants, $79, Loft

Have some fun with your style! These fluid pants will make a statement, but they're also light and breezy for the hottest days of the year.

Maternity Botanic Cold Shoulder Dress, $80, Loft

Heading to a summer wedding? This is your dress.

Luxe Essentials Chambray Flounce Maternity Tank, $78, A Pea in the Pod

This chambray tank will look great with a pair of white skinny jeans.

Pietro Brunelli Ruffled Maternity Dress, $140, A Pea in the Pod

This dress is so sophisticated and chic.

Now you (and your baby bump) will be ready for anything.