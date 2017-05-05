No toddler’s wardrobe is complete without a silk bomber jacket and a $125 camo track suit. Apparently.
That’s one thing we learned today when Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West dropped their new kids’ clothing line, The Kids Supply.
The reality star teased the new collection on Twitter Thursday, revealing that she and West have been working on a children’s line for a while.
The collection went live Friday afternoon, and it features about a dozen pieces, including a few minimalist track suits and some girly chokers and silk dresses. The clothing comes in sizes 2 through 7/8.
This camouflage sweatshirt (along with the matching sweatpants) retails for $125.
This dainty dress — made of 100 percent washed silk, naturally — will also set you back $125.
Many of the items bear the "Kids" logo, which Kardashian West revealed on Twitter was hand-drawn by her husband.
This branded baseball cap is going for $35.
Then there’s the pièce de résistance, a reversible silk bomber jacket emblazoned with a map of Calabasas, California, which the Kardashian-West clan call home.
The reality star shared a photo of the couple's 3-year-old daughter, North West, modeling the jacket. This one retails for $240; pretty steep considering your child will outgrow it in approximately five minutes. But we admit that it's cute!
Of course, the couple’s young kids, North and Saint, are pretty much already fashion icons themselves.
North rocked a choker and pink furs in January 2016.
And both kids looked adorable in their recent family Easter photo.
The prices may be steep, but our prediction? The Kids Supply Line will sell out almost immediately.
