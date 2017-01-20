Style

Kellyanne Conway celebrates inauguration sporting 'Trump Revolutionary Wear'

TODAY

Kellyanne Conway is celebrating the presidential inauguration in a unique outfit she calls "Trump Revolutionary Wear."

The counselor to incoming president Donald Trump sported a military-style red, white, and blue coat topped by a red bucket hat that had people buzzing.

Conway dubbed the $3,600 wool coat made by Gucci as "Trump Revolutionary Wear" to reporters in a video captured by NBC Bay Area, doing a little dance in exuberance ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

She had plenty of reasons to be giddy, as she also celebrated her 50th birthday on Friday.

NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP - Getty Images
Kellyanne Conway's unique "Trump Revolutionary Wear" turned heads at Donald Trump's inauguration.

RELATED: Melania Trump mirrors Jackie Kennedy in Inauguration Day ensemble

Conway also had people guessing about what type of buttons were on her jacket as she made several appearances in advance of Trump being sworn in as the nation's 45th president on Friday morning. The official product description by Gucci calls them "feline head medal details."

Others saw the ensemble as more of a throwback look. As in, all the way back to the late 1700s.

Some saw it as resembling two classic figures.

Another suggested that maybe it's an homage to a blockbuster Broadway musical.

A festive way to celebrate a milestone birthday and a grand American tradition, Inauguration Day.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

What it takes to move one president out and another in at the White House

Play Video - 0:56

What it takes to move one president out and another in at the White House

Play Video - 0:56

More video

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.

More: Style Style

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP