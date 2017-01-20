Kellyanne Conway celebrates inauguration sporting 'Trump Revolutionary Wear'

share tweet pin email

Kellyanne Conway is celebrating the presidential inauguration in a unique outfit she calls "Trump Revolutionary Wear."

The counselor to incoming president Donald Trump sported a military-style red, white, and blue coat topped by a red bucket hat that had people buzzing.

Conway dubbed the $3,600 wool coat made by Gucci as "Trump Revolutionary Wear" to reporters in a video captured by NBC Bay Area, doing a little dance in exuberance ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

She had plenty of reasons to be giddy, as she also celebrated her 50th birthday on Friday.

NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP - Getty Images Kellyanne Conway's unique "Trump Revolutionary Wear" turned heads at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Conway also had people guessing about what type of buttons were on her jacket as she made several appearances in advance of Trump being sworn in as the nation's 45th president on Friday morning. The official product description by Gucci calls them "feline head medal details."

Kellyanne sporting cat buttons on her coat! Took me a second to notice. pic.twitter.com/kk2oxpokBG — Marina di Marzo (@mloladi) January 20, 2017

Others saw the ensemble as more of a throwback look. As in, all the way back to the late 1700s.

Kellyanne sporting the latest from the Revolutionary War Winter Collection. https://t.co/yStU4mBLkg — L Kempton (@LLK62) January 20, 2017

Some saw it as resembling two classic figures.

#Inauguration @TODAYshow Is it just me or does Kelly Anne Conway look like a toy soldier? Kinda adorable, kinda bizarre. — NanetteHoey (@hoey64) January 20, 2017

Bless her heart. Kellyanne is a beautiful and intelligent woman, but someone tell her not to dress as a nutcracker. #inaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/I0qDn4Wg9m — Fargo (@mommafargo) January 20, 2017

Another suggested that maybe it's an homage to a blockbuster Broadway musical.

Maybe Kellyanne isn't mad at the Hamilton cast anymore... it looks as though her outfit came from their 1st act. #NotThrowinAwayHerShot pic.twitter.com/2ZLDAEUXHs — Emily Schultz (@emmyb84) January 20, 2017

A festive way to celebrate a milestone birthday and a grand American tradition, Inauguration Day.

