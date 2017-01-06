Katie Holmes' makeup-free selfie is inspiring us in the new year

New year, new you! That seems to be the mantra as 2017 kicks into high gear.
And for Katie Holmes, it seems to be all about embracing the skin you're in. Something we certainly can get behind!
The 38-year-old star posted a beautiful photo to Instagram on Thursday that appears to show her face free of makeup.
More Beauty videos
Fierce and festive makeup tips to keep you glamorous on New Year’s Eve
Bobbie’s Buzz: 5 New Year’s Eve beauty hacks to try before your party
Washing only your bangs and other embarrassing (but time-saving!) beauty hacks
What Ashley Graham tells herself when she looks in the mirror
With beach-y, tousled hair and natural skin, she looks absolutely radiant as the sun glistens in the background.
It's no surprise that fans were quick to comment in support of the fresh-faced photo.
One Instagram follower wrote, "Happy January to you, too! What a gorgeous pic that shows what a beautiful person you are inside and out!"
RELATED: Katie Holmes' bangs give her hair a Jane Birkin vibe
Another added, "So natural, so gorgeous."
Someone else wrote, "Dark circles & thinning hair...she's human!"
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie go makeup freePlay Video - 0:43
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie go makeup freePlay Video - 0:43
More video
‘This Is Us’ actors share what it’s like to work on the ‘powerful’ drama
Why do celebs walk the red carpet before award shows?
Hey Girl, will Ryan Gosling win a Golden Globe for ‘La La Land’?
Fans push petition to make Carrie Fisher’s Leia character an official Disney princess.
And while we are used to seeing Holmes all glammed up and red carpet ready, she's no stranger to the makeup-free selfie. Back in October of last year, she posted two photos of herself that appeared to be completely barefaced.
Both were as equally stunning as this recent post.
RELATED: Tamron Hall, Take anchors shed makeup after Alicia Keys' performance
Holmes certainly is a natural beauty!