Katie Holmes' makeup-free selfie is inspiring us in the new year

New year, new you! That seems to be the mantra as 2017 kicks into high gear.

And for Katie Holmes, it seems to be all about embracing the skin you're in. Something we certainly can get behind!

The 38-year-old star posted a beautiful photo to Instagram on Thursday that appears to show her face free of makeup.

Happy January 💕 A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:51pm PST

With beach-y, tousled hair and natural skin, she looks absolutely radiant as the sun glistens in the background.

It's no surprise that fans were quick to comment in support of the fresh-faced photo.

One Instagram follower wrote, "Happy January to you, too! What a gorgeous pic that shows what a beautiful person you are inside and out!"

Another added, "So natural, so gorgeous."

Someone else wrote, "Dark circles & thinning hair...she's human!"

And while we are used to seeing Holmes all glammed up and red carpet ready, she's no stranger to the makeup-free selfie. Back in October of last year, she posted two photos of herself that appeared to be completely barefaced.

😘 A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Oct 9, 2016 at 2:34pm PDT

Happy Tuesday! #sunshine #dream #gratitude #alterna A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 27, 2016 at 2:38pm PDT

Both were as equally stunning as this recent post.

Holmes certainly is a natural beauty!