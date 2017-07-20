It's been a whirlwind month for Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, between serving as patron of Wimbledon at the esteemed tennis tournament and unveiling a new exhibit at the Natural History Museum in London. Yet somehow she's managed to look amazing at every turn!
See Duchess Kate's outfits from her tour of Poland and GermanyPlay Video - 0:52
See Duchess Kate's outfits from her tour of Poland and GermanyPlay Video - 0:52
This week, the stylish royal and her husband, Prince William, set off on a five-day tour of Germany and Poland, and as expected, the duchess's fashion choices have been absolutely flawless. Here's a rundown of her week:
Monday: Warsaw, Poland
Kate kicked off her tour in Warsaw, Poland, wearing a white Alexander McQueen suit dress that featured a fluttering peplum at the waist. She paired the long-sleeved design with a red clutch in a subtle nod to the colors of the Polish flag.
Later the same day, the royal opted for a custom Gosia Baczynska cocktail dress to attend a belated birthday party for Queen Elizabeth II at the Orangery in Warsaw. The dress was a departure from Kate's normally classic wardrobe. The garment's abstract pleating was trimmed with black thread, and a delicate circle of leafy embroidery served as a belt for the look. She added a necklace with pearls dangling in an asymmetrical style.
Tuesday: Gdansk, Poland
The next day, William and Kate spent the day visiting a former concentration camp and the Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre. There, the duchess wore a knee-length dress from Erdem, one of her favorite designers. The delicate floral pattern served as the perfect option for a solemn morning and an afternoon filled with activities.
Wednesday: Berlin
The royals made their way to Germany, and the duchess stepped out in a royal blue coatdress from Catherine Walker. She paired the look with a matching blue clutch and nude heels.
Later that day, she changed into a trendy, red off-the-shoulder dress for another birthday party in honor of the queen at the British ambassador's residence. The flowing Alexander McQueen dress looked both current and effortless. She paired the frock with white heels featuring a zigzag pattern.
Want to rock this look yourself? Check out similar styles below and prepare to feel like royalty.
ASOS Pleated Off Shoulder Maxi Dress, $40, ASOS
1.State Blouson Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress, $129, Nordstrom
Open-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $48, Forever 21
Tularosa Henderson Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress, $131, Nordstrom
Ellie Ruffle Off Shoulder Maxi Dress, $40, Boohoo
Off-the-shoulder Dress, $35, H&M
Thursday: Berlin and Heidelberg, Germany
William and Kate started the day with a walk-through of the town square of Heidelberg, where they learned how to create a pretzel. For the occasion, Kate wore a sunny yellow Jenny Packham dress with a subtle brocade texture. She paired the look with espadrille wedges.
Later, the couple changed into more casual attire for a friendly boat race on the Neckar river. Kate wore a light blue striped top from Hugo Boss paired with dark pants and white sneakers. While she may have lost the race to William, this stylish choice was a win!
In the evening, they returned to Berlin for a reception at the Clarchens Ballhaus. Kate wore a navy and green dress by German designer Markus Lupfer. The stylish garment featured an abstract bird pattern; the duchess belted it at the waist with a silver chain mail style belt.
The subtle print is a perfect option for looking polished without being too stuffy. Check out similar options below!
Print Cold Shoulder Dress, $138 on sale for $83, Nordstrom
Sleeveless Smocked-top Midi, $50, Amazon
Twist Front Sheath Dress, $168, Nordstrom
Friday: Hamburg, Germany
On the final day of the tour, the royals visited the port city in the north, and Kate tried her hand at conducting the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall. She wore a lilac Emilia Wickstead dress with nude pumps. The duchess made waves earlier this summer in a gorgeous coatdress by the same designer.
Check out similar styles below to get Kate's look!
Linen Blend Fit and Flare Dress, $37, Zulily
Tie Sleeve Wrap Dress, $90, Topshop
Long Sleeve V Neck Dress, $200 on sale for $86, Amazon
Lavender Long Sleeve Dress, $54, Lulus