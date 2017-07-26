There’s a lot of buzz around Kate Hudson’s latest haircut.
She shared her new look on Instagram and ... wow! This is a dramatic transformation. So long, flowing blond locks, and hello, shaved head.
As Hudson mentions in the caption, she chopped off her hair for a project being directed by Sia. Hey, if the actress gets bored with her new look, she can borrow a wig from the singer.
Hudson, 38, has switched up her hair several times over the past year and a half. She got a trim before the 2016 Golden Globes ...
... and revealed a fresh bob haircut days later.
The actress turned back the clock in November 2016 with this ‘70s-inspired 'do with bangs.
But those were just minor changes compared to what we saw from her at the Met Gala this past May: a hair color that matched her white gown.
The white hair was only temporary. A week and a half later, she was back on the red carpet as a blonde.
But now, she's newly buzzed and enjoying her "freedom."
