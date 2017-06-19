Kaley Cuoco now has 'sherbet hair'! See her new look

"The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco appears to have summer on her brain.
How else to explain changing your hair color to "sherbet"?
Cuoco posted some pictures of herself on Instagram over the weekend in which she's sporting glasses and a new hairdo (courtesy the show's hairstylist Faye Woods) that she labeled "sherbet."
We think it actually looks more like silvery gray — but you say tomato, we say tomahto!
We have a theory that the show must have wrapped shooting for the season, because this is a pretty non-Penny look. Plus, a major hair change seems to be how Cuoco often celebrates the end of a "BBT" year. Last year she got some pretty great hair extensions, in 2015 she went short and pink, and in 2014 she chopped it all off and rocked a pixie cut.
We're sure she'll be back as our beloved, shiny Penny when shooting resumes, but for now we're liking the summer look!
Jim Parsons: 'Everybody wants to' come back for Season 11 of 'The Big Bang Theory'Play Video - 0:15
