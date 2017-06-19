Kaley Cuoco now has 'sherbet hair'! See her new look

share tweet pin email

"The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco appears to have summer on her brain.

How else to explain changing your hair color to "sherbet"?

Thank you @faye.woods for giving me some dreamy sherbet hair 🍬 👩🏼 #nofilter 💜💙 A post shared by @normancook on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Cuoco posted some pictures of herself on Instagram over the weekend in which she's sporting glasses and a new hairdo (courtesy the show's hairstylist Faye Woods) that she labeled "sherbet."

Sorry @mrtankcook .... he has chosen 💁🏼😂 🐶 A post shared by @normancook on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

We think it actually looks more like silvery gray — but you say tomato, we say tomahto!

We have a theory that the show must have wrapped shooting for the season, because this is a pretty non-Penny look. Plus, a major hair change seems to be how Cuoco often celebrates the end of a "BBT" year. Last year she got some pretty great hair extensions, in 2015 she went short and pink, and in 2014 she chopped it all off and rocked a pixie cut.

End result ! Baby's got her hair back :) thank you @faye.woods A post shared by @normancook on Apr 27, 2016 at 4:42pm PDT

Have wanted to do this for years! Finally went pretty in pink! Thank you @vspaeth for giving me such a special color! Obsessed! @andylecomptesalon 💗💗💗 #doyou A post shared by @normancook on Apr 28, 2015 at 4:36pm PDT

Thank you @clsymonds for bringing out my inner Peter Pan :) #byronbeverlyhills #justcutitoff A post shared by @normancook on May 31, 2014 at 4:43pm PDT

We're sure she'll be back as our beloved, shiny Penny when shooting resumes, but for now we're liking the summer look!

