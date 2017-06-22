John Stamos sees striking similarity between himself — and Rachel Maddow?

Rachel Maddow has achieved a singular moment: She's on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine's latest issue!
Simultaneously, she's also achieved a very different kind of singularity. Because "Fuller House" star John Stamos thinks the picture looks a little familiar:
Stamos isn't the first "Fuller House" star to see himself in images of women's faces. On Wednesday, Bob Saget thought he'd seen a similarity on a bottle of hot sauce.
As for Stamos, we have to go with Maddow here. You may be ruggedly handsome (and have a lovely rear end) at age 53, but ... well, she's on the cover of Rolling Stone.
John Stamos breaks character in 'Fuller House' to deliver a message to Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen
