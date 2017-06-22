John Stamos sees striking similarity between himself — and Rachel Maddow?

share tweet pin email

Rachel Maddow has achieved a singular moment: She's on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine's latest issue!

Simultaneously, she's also achieved a very different kind of singularity. Because "Fuller House" star John Stamos thinks the picture looks a little familiar:

This #RachelMaddow, I like her style. @maddowshow @rollingstone #doppel A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jun 21, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

Stamos isn't the first "Fuller House" star to see himself in images of women's faces. On Wednesday, Bob Saget thought he'd seen a similarity on a bottle of hot sauce.

Seriously, I do not remember posing for this. A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

As for Stamos, we have to go with Maddow here. You may be ruggedly handsome (and have a lovely rear end) at age 53, but ... well, she's on the cover of Rolling Stone.

