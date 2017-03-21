share tweet pin email

Another day, another set of deals!

TODAY contributor Jill Martin is back for another installment of her spring steals. On the agenda, bargains for under $50.

From bedding to flatware to frames to clothes, there are lots of things to get without breaking the bank.

And for those who love to bargain shop, Martin's got expert advice for you: If you buy something full price and then it goes on sale, most stores will honor it within a two week period, possibly even a month. Just be diligent with your buying and you'll make your dollar stretch farther.

Home decor

Altra Owen Retro Coffee Table, $46, Amazon

Amazon

This coffee table will make a great addition to your living room. Amazon is offering it for 25 percent off the retail price (typically $61) with the following code: AMZHOMETUE. Please note the code is only valid for March 21st and is limited to one order per customer.

KNORK Titanium 5 Piece Flatware Set, $50, Amazon

Amazon

This matte black flatware will instantly upgrade your kitchen.

King/Queen Duvet Cover Set, $50, H&M

H&M

Besides being an affordable place to shop for clothes, H&M has exciting home decor items like bedding. This cover set is already budget-friendly, but you can receive an additional 15 percent off by heading to the store and donating a bag of old clothes.

Patterned Duvet Cover Set, $50, H&M

H&M

If you want to upgrade your bedding with a fun pattern, H&M has lots of options in a variety of colors. You can receive an additional 15 percent off by heading to the store and donating a bag of old clothes.

Printed Hand Towel, $6, H&M

H&M

Jazz up your bathroom with bold hand towels, the easiest way to add a pop of color and give the space a personalized twist. You can receive an additional 15 percent off by heading to the store and donating a bag of old clothes.

Personalized Tritan Drinkware, $49.50, The Stationery Studio

The Stationery Studio

From wine glasses to pilsner glasses to high ball glasses, The Stationery Studio has an assortment of glassware that you can monogram or even add motifs to. These typically retail for $95, but TODAY viewers can get them for $49.50.

Framebridge Instagram Mini, $39, Framebridge

Framebridge

Turn your favorite Instagrams into a work of art. Framebridge offers framing services for any of your selfies, vacation pictures, celebratory moments and more. The company is offering 30 percent off one frame as well as free shipping. It typically takes 10 days to receive your order once placed.

Decorative Pillows, $34, Frog Hill Designs

Frog Hill Designs

Frog Hill Designs offers an assortment of patterns and colors for decorative pillows that will instantly spruce up any room in your house. These ikat pillows can be used both indoors and outdoors, making them super versatile. The pillows typically retail for between $99 to $129, but they're being offered for $34 for TODAY viewers.

16" x 12" Art on Metal Prints, $50, Art.com

Art.com

Use your own photos to create beautiful art for your home. These metal prints are durable, scratch resistant and easy to hang. Art.com is offering 50 percent off during the week of March 20th.

Clothes

Lark & Ro Melange Boat Neck Top, $32, Amazon

Amazon

This classic boat neck t-shirt comes in an array of colors. It typically retails for $39.50, but Amazon is offering it for discounted price of $31.60 with the following code: 20TODAY. Please note this promotion will expire on March 26th.

Lark & Ro Cascade Ruffle-Front Top, $36, Amazon

Amazon

This top makes for a great shell under your favorite jackets and sweaters or wear it by itself on a warm spring day. It typically retails for $44.50, but Amazon is offering it for a discounted price of $35.60 with the following code: 20TODAY. Please note this promotion will expire on March 26th.

Lark & Ro Mock-Neck Rib-Knit Dress, $42, Amazon

Amazon

This rib-knit dress is the perfect transitional piece. You can wear it with sneakers for a casual weekend look or pumps for date night. It typically retails for $54.50, but Amazon is offering it for a discounted price of $41.60 with the following code: 20TODAY. Please note this promotion will expire on March 26th.

Merino Wool Blend Crewneck Sweater, $28, Gap

Gap

Savor the last days of chilly temps with these comfy and cozy sweaters.

Short Icon Denim Patch Jacket, $48, Gap

Gap

Denim is always in style. This jacket has patches on it, another popular spring trend. This is 40 percent off the usual retail price of $80.

Print Tie-Belt Fit and Flare Dress, $42, Gap

Gap

Dress season is upon us. This dress is comfy while accentuating your shape. This is 40 percent off the usual retail price of $70.

Accessories

Cutout d'Orsay Flats, $30, Gap

Gap

These polka dot flats will instantly update any go-to outfit. This is 40 percent off the usual retail price of $50.

Small Crossbody Bag, $18, Gap

Gap

When you just need a little something to throw your phone, keys and money into, this bag is your answer. This is 40 percent off the retail price of $30.

Fabric Cinch Ballet Flats, $50, Gap

Gap

These paint splatted flats are the epitome of fun fashion.

Print Platform Espadrilles, $30, Gap

Gap

These espadrilles will look great with your favorite pair of jeans this spring. This is 40 percent off the retail price of $50.

Bright Stripe Scarf, $28, Gap

Gap

This scarf will instantly jazz up your favorite t-shirt and jeans. It can also make for great wrap during chilly summer nights.

Embroidery Denim Tote, $27, Gap

Gap

This denim tote will make for a great every day bag for spring.

Jewelry

City Lights Gold Round Stud Earrings, $49, Riccova

Riccova

Wear these studs ever day or just for special occasions. They're so versatile. They typically retail for $158, but Riccova is offering them at a discounted rate.

City Lights Rose Gold Round Stud Earrings, $49, Riccova

Riccova

These rose gold studs give you a luxe look, but at budget-friendly price point. They typically retail for $158, but Riccova is offering them at a discounted rate.

City Lights Gold Pendant Necklace, $49, Riccova

Riccova

This gold pendant necklace can be worn for both day and night. It typically retails for $158, but Riccova is offering it for a steep discount.

City Lights Rose Gold Pendant Necklace, $49, Riccova

Riccova

The rose gold color of this pendant necklace makes it fashion-forward. It typically retails for $158, but Riccova is offering it for a discount.