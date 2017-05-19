Jessica Simpson on what makes her a better fashion designer: 'I have been every size'

share tweet pin email

Jessica Simpson's weight was once the subject of nasty tabloid gossip.

But the pop star-turned-businesswoman says knowing how to dress stylishly despite her weight fluctuations over the years has helped her build a billion-dollar fashion empire.

Simpson, 36, told CBS's "Sunday Morning" she had one goal in mind when she began the Jessica Simpson Collection: making women of every body type feel beautiful.

"It’s very important for me to let every woman feel included,” Simpson said during the segment, which airs this Sunday, “If I make a shirt, I’m going to make sure every size is available. Because I have been every size, trust me.”

Simpson said she and her mother, Tina, are involved in every stage of the design process for all her garments. Some pieces, she said, are directly inspired by outfits she wore in her early 2000s pop diva days.

The down-to-earth fashion maven, who also shares her candid thoughts about body-shaming — as well as snippets of her latest music — during the "Sunday Morning" segment, said she loves hearing positive feedback about her designs.

"People are shocked that they like my brand," Simpson said. "Maybe 'cause it's not that expensive? Or maybe because I was a cheesy pop star back in the day? I have no idea."

CBS's "Sunday Morning" airs at 9 a.m. ET.

