Jessica Biel is, like, totally '80s with her new curly hair

Did Jessica Biel just time travel?

The actress, 35, posted a photo of her latest hairstyle on Instagram, and it throws back to the ‘80s in all the best ways.

Hair's to you! Happy birthday to the spectacular @johneshaya. A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Mar 18, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

“Hair’s to you!” Biel captioned the photo, also taking a moment to wish her designer friend John Eshaya a happy birthday.

With her voluminous, teased curls, the actress seems to be paying tribute to Jennifer Beals’ legendary perm from "Flashdance" — and we’re also getting some serious “Pretty Woman” and “When Harry Met Sally” vibes.

Biel added even more drama to the retro look with a bold red lip and heavily lined eyes.

We’re not sure whether this ‘80s glam hair is for fun, a role, or here to stay — but we are definitely fans. Huge curls and feathery bangs might not work for everyone, but they frame Biel’s face perfectly and bring out her striking cheekbones.

Biel has had curly hair before, but not quite like this. Back in 1999, she wore her natural-looking waves in a shoulder-length lob on the red carpet to the Kids' Choice Awards.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage Jessica Biel shows off a sweet, curly bob at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards on May 1, 1999.

She tamed her curls into a wavy blowout for the 2004 MTV Movie Awards.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Jessica Biel poses in the pressroom at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards.

She lopped off several inches and went for a sleek, layered bob at the Giffoni Film Festival in 2006.

Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images Jessica Biel shows off a blonder, chin-grazing bob in Giffoni, Italy.

Biel briefly tried platinum blond in 2008, channeling Marilyn Monroe at the the Orange British Academy Film Awards in 2008.

Jon Furniss / WireImage Jessica Biel arrives at The Orange British Academy Film Awards in February 2008.

By 2010, the actress was back to her trademark, warm brunette color, on display here at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic Jessica Biel arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards with a middle part and '70s waves.

She then went for a hint of '60s mod, showing off blunt bangs and pin-straight strands at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images Bringing back the bangs, Jessica Biel arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards.

And who could forget: Biel exuded vintage Hollywood glamour at the 2017 Oscars with her chic, center-parted updo.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Jessica Biel attends the 2017 Oscars.

No matter which era she's channeling, Biel's hair never disappoints!