Jennifer Lawrence has bangs — see her new hairstyle

One of our favorite style icons is giving us major hair inspiration. Jennifer Lawrence has changed up her hair yet again and added bangs!

The 26-year-old was recently spotted rocking some chic, blunt bangs on the set of her upcoming film "Red Sparrow."

Flynet Pictures via Splash News
It's been quite some time since we've seen Lawrence rock bangs.

While the new 'do is likely for her role as a Russian spy in the film, we aren't sure if it's wig or an actual chop. She looks so fabulous that we're hoping this fringe is here to stay.

Lawrence is no stranger to changing up her 'do. From bobs to pixies to even different types of bangs, she's tried it all.

While the actress has been a blonde for most of her career, in May 2016, she stepped out with platinum locks that created instant summer hair color inspiration.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
This ultra icy hue was a first for Lawrence.

This flirty bob looks inspired by flapper girls in the '20s.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images
Lawrence opted for a bob as she grew out her pixie.

This haircut was the result of her grown-out pixie — but the slicked-back style really works for her.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Lawrence slicked back her growing pixie for the Oscars in 2014.

She made the chop into a pixie in 2013 after explaining that her hair was fried from being overprocessed.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Lawrence showed off her bold pixie in 2013.

Months before making the big cut, Lawrence had cascading, light brown tresses, which made it even more shocking when she went for such a drastic and dramatic look.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
Months before chopping her hair into a pixie, Lawrence had long, glamorous tresses.

But that wasn't the darkest hair color she's had. In 2012, she had chestnut brown locks and a completely different look.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images
It's hard to even recognize Lawrence with these super dark locks.

And then there was the period in 2012 when she had blunt bangs and strawberry blond hair.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
This isn't the first time Lawrence has tried bangs, as seen here at a screening of "The Hunger Games" in 2012.

Before that, in 2010 when her career was just beginning to kick off, she really looked like the girl next door with these soft curls.

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage
This is the curliest we've seen Lawrence's hair.

Short or long, dark or blonde, bangs or no bangs, it seems like Lawrence can rock any hairstyle.

What will she try next?

