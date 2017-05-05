One of our favorite style icons is giving us major hair inspiration. Jennifer Lawrence has changed up her hair yet again and added bangs!
The 26-year-old was recently spotted rocking some chic, blunt bangs on the set of her upcoming film "Red Sparrow."
While the new 'do is likely for her role as a Russian spy in the film, we aren't sure if it's wig or an actual chop. She looks so fabulous that we're hoping this fringe is here to stay.
Do Jennifer Lawrence and Helen Mirren look alike?
Lawrence is no stranger to changing up her 'do. From bobs to pixies to even different types of bangs, she's tried it all.
While the actress has been a blonde for most of her career, in May 2016, she stepped out with platinum locks that created instant summer hair color inspiration.
This flirty bob looks inspired by flapper girls in the '20s.
This haircut was the result of her grown-out pixie — but the slicked-back style really works for her.
She made the chop into a pixie in 2013 after explaining that her hair was fried from being overprocessed.
Months before making the big cut, Lawrence had cascading, light brown tresses, which made it even more shocking when she went for such a drastic and dramatic look.
But that wasn't the darkest hair color she's had. In 2012, she had chestnut brown locks and a completely different look.
And then there was the period in 2012 when she had blunt bangs and strawberry blond hair.
Before that, in 2010 when her career was just beginning to kick off, she really looked like the girl next door with these soft curls.
Short or long, dark or blonde, bangs or no bangs, it seems like Lawrence can rock any hairstyle.
What will she try next?
2007 Movieguide Faith and Values Awards
In one of her earliest red carpet appearances, JLaw rocks a funky short dress with a hint of tulle.
2008 "The Burning Plain" Premiere
Lawrence shows a touch more sophistication with a silky blue ensemble and a choker-style necklace.
2008 Venice Film Festival
She totally steps up her style game in late 2008, stepping out at the 65th Venice Film Festival in a stunning silver gown.
16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards - Arrivals
Lawrence steals the spotlight in this glittering ombré cocktail dress.
17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
She shows a bit more skin with a thigh-high slit and shoulder-baring sleeves at the 2011 SAG Awards.
2011 British Academy Film Awards
A dash of Parisian charm and a splash of Old West romance makes this look an unforgettable one.
2011 Academy Awards
Chic, sleek and simple: Jenifer Lawrence manages to upgrade the classic tank dress into a red carpet-worthy look.
2012 People's Choice Awards
Lawrence poses with panache in a daring mesh number.
Premiere Of Liongate's "The Hunger Games" - Arrivals
Golden girl! Lawrence wows in a shimmering lamé gown.
2012 Toronto International Film Festival
Her dark locks and deep maroon dress exude a sort of Gothic watercolor feeling.
2012 "Silver Linings Playbook" New York Premiere
Lawrence shows off her high-fashion flair in a Dior pantsuit.
2013 Critics' Choice Movie Awards
She reveals just the right amount of skin to makes a statement in this sweeping black gown.
70th Annual Golden Globe Awards
This belted bodice is the perfect detail to finish off her enviable silhouette.
2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Not your average LBD! JLaw steps out in this rather edgy number.
85th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lawrence stuns at the 2013 Oscars in a dramatic Dior Couture dream.
2013 Costume Institute Gala
Isn't she just the prettiest punk around? Lawrence dons a black a-line dress for the 2013 Costume Institute Gala.
2013 Cannes Film Festival
JLaw taught us a valuable lesson in 2013: You can never go wrong with color-blocking.
2013 "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" Premiere Rome
When in Rome! Lawrence confidently walks in a voluminous origami-inspired dress with an asymmetrical neckline.
2013 "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" Paris Premiere
From good girl to rebel with a cause, she completely changes up her look just one day later by pairing a black risqué Dior number with a dark plum lip.
2013 "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" Los Angeles Premiere
So many gowns, so little time! At yet another press tour event, Lawrence shows some serious skin in this sheer bodysuit-slash-dress.
71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
One of her less praised style moments, we can't help but admire the woman under the dress anyhow.
2014 Oscar Awards
Jennifer Lawrence is red-hot in this strapless Dior dress that screams "Old Hollywood."
2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Mirror mirror on the wall, JLaw's the fairest of them all. She shows some leg in this sparkly mini.
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" - Arrivals
A striking, illusory silhouette makes this dress a hit.
26th Annual Producers Guild Of America Awards - Arrivals
Lawrence dazzles in this regal, pale peach gown. The extra length adds extra drama.
2015 Costume Institute Gala
As co-chair of the 2015 Met Gala, Lawrence perfectly embodies the event's "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme with a delicate floral bralette dress and chic topknot.
2015 "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" Berlin Premiere
She looks nothing short of extravagant in this royal plum gown with a plunging neckline.
UK Premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
One of our favorite looks, this delicately daring cut-out dress must have turned heads.
Jennifer Lawrence
Lawrence poses in a ruffled, tiered black gown that doesn't skimp on the drama factor.
2015 "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" Los Angeles Premiere
Jennifer Lawrence graces the red carpet in a floor-length white gown with gold detailing. It's hard to deny how angelic she looks!
